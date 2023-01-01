Baklava in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve baklava
Masala of India - Northgate
507 Northeast Northgate Way, Seattle
|Baklava
|$6.99
A middle eastern pastry made of nuts, baked between thin dough and steeped in syrup, flavored with exotic juices.
Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle
|Pistachios BAKLAVA
|$7.95
|BAKLAVA
|$5.50
Zuba - Westlake Center
400 Pine Street, #3050, Seattle
|Baklava
|$3.99
Filo layers with nuts drizzled with sugar syrup.
Cedars Restaurant - University District
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Baklava
|$5.95
A delicious Middle Eastern pastry made up of nuts baked between layers of thin dough and steeped in honey that has been flavored with exotic juices.
|Pistachio Baklava
|$5.95
|Walnut Baklava
|$5.95
A delicious Middle Eastern pastry made up of nuts baked between layers of thin dough and steeped in honey that has been flavored with exotic juices.
Harissa Mediterranean Cuisine
2255 NE 65th St, Seattle
|Baklava
|$8.00