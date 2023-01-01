Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve baklava

Consumer pic

 

Masala of India - Northgate

507 Northeast Northgate Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baklava$6.99
A middle eastern pastry made of nuts, baked between thin dough and steeped in syrup, flavored with exotic juices.
More about Masala of India - Northgate
Item pic

 

Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pistachios BAKLAVA$7.95
BAKLAVA$5.50
More about Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
Zuba image

FRENCH FRIES

Zuba - Westlake Center

400 Pine Street, #3050, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava$3.99
Filo layers with nuts drizzled with sugar syrup.
More about Zuba - Westlake Center
Bombay Burgers image

 

Bombay Burgers

1420 E Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baklava$4.00
More about Bombay Burgers
Kanak image

 

Kanak - 2211 4th ave

2211 4th ave, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baklava$5.00
More about Kanak - 2211 4th ave
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant - University District

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baklava$5.95
A delicious Middle Eastern pastry made up of nuts baked between layers of thin dough and steeped in honey that has been flavored with exotic juices.
Pistachio Baklava$5.95
Walnut Baklava$5.95
A delicious Middle Eastern pastry made up of nuts baked between layers of thin dough and steeped in honey that has been flavored with exotic juices.
More about Cedars Restaurant - University District
Consumer pic

 

Harissa Mediterranean Cuisine

2255 NE 65th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$8.00
More about Harissa Mediterranean Cuisine
Al Basha Mediterranean Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Al Basha Mediterranean Grill

2302 1st Avenue, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (8115 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Regular Baklava$3.99
Pistachio Baklava$4.99
More about Al Basha Mediterranean Grill

