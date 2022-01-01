Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ball soup in Seattle

Seattle restaurants that serve ball soup

Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union

2121 6th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Duck Fat Matzo Ball Soup$10.00
Shaved veggies & herbs, light chicken broth, Mad Hatcher chicken, and a big matzo ball
Cup Duck Fat Matzo Ball Soup$8.00
Shaved veggies & herbs, light chicken broth, Mad Hatcher chicken, and a big matzo ball
More about Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union
Rubinstein Bagels - Capitol Hill

403 15th Ave E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup Duck Fat Matzo Ball Soup$8.00
Shaved veggies & herbs, light chicken broth, Mad Hatcher chicken, and a big matzo ball
Bowl Duck Fat Matzo Ball Soup$10.00
Shaved veggies & herbs, light chicken broth, Mad Hatcher chicken, and a big matzo ball
More about Rubinstein Bagels - Capitol Hill
Six Pack Foods

5000 University Way NE suite a, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
麻辣虾球盖码粉/面 Spicy shrimp balls noodle soup$15.99
Served with bok choy.
More about Six Pack Foods

