Ball soup in Seattle

Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union
2121 6th Avenue, Seattle
|Bowl Duck Fat Matzo Ball Soup
|$10.00
Shaved veggies & herbs, light chicken broth, Mad Hatcher chicken, and a big matzo ball
|Cup Duck Fat Matzo Ball Soup
|$8.00
Shaved veggies & herbs, light chicken broth, Mad Hatcher chicken, and a big matzo ball
Rubinstein Bagels - Capitol Hill
403 15th Ave E, Seattle
|Cup Duck Fat Matzo Ball Soup
|$8.00
Shaved veggies & herbs, light chicken broth, Mad Hatcher chicken, and a big matzo ball
|Bowl Duck Fat Matzo Ball Soup
|$10.00
Shaved veggies & herbs, light chicken broth, Mad Hatcher chicken, and a big matzo ball