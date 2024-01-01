Barbacoas in Seattle
Poquitos Seattle
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$17.00
Beef braised in chile and spices, avocado salsa, pickled red onion, and cilantro. Served with three local white corn tortillas, rice & beans. (spicy)
|Beef Barbacoa Burrito
|$17.00
Beef braised in chile and spices, rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream. Served with a house salad. (spicy)
GRILL
Las Palmas Restaurant
19840 International Blvd, Seatac
|Barbacoa Quesadilla
|$16.95
MARKET Seattle -
1300 1st ave, Seattle
|BARBACOA NACHOS
|$16.00
Barbacoa beef, wonton chips, spicy cucumber pico de gallo, cilantro sauce, gochujang aioli, avocado, pickled red onion, toasted sesame seeds, chives, queso fresco
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Barbacoa Quesadilla
|$18.99
Flour tortilla, barbacoa, mexican cheeses, crema & pico
|Barbacoa Enchiladas
|$19.00
Shredded beef topped with red tampiquena sauce & chile con queso. Served with rice & beans.
BURRITOS
La Palmera Mexican Restaurant
901 Mercer St, Seattle
|L Barbacoa Tacos
|$16.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Little Water Cantina
2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Beef Barbacoa Burrito
|$15.00
Beef brisket braised in a rich red chile broth and stock until it falls apart! Served with salsa verde.
|Beef Barbacoa Tacos (2)
|$15.00
Beef brisket braised in a rich chile-laced tomato broth until it shreds apart and topped with chopped onions, cilantro, cabbage and sour cream. Served with salsa verde.
|Beef Barbacoa Chimichanga
|$22.00
Choice Idaho beef shoulder braised in a rich red chile broth and stock until it falls apart!
Beans contain pork.