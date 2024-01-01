Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve barbacoas

Item pic

 

Poquitos Seattle

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
Barbacoa Tacos$17.00
Beef braised in chile and spices, avocado salsa, pickled red onion, and cilantro. Served with three local white corn tortillas, rice & beans. (spicy)
Beef Barbacoa Burrito$17.00
Beef braised in chile and spices, rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream. Served with a house salad. (spicy)
Las Palmas Restaurant image

GRILL

Las Palmas Restaurant

19840 International Blvd, Seatac

Avg 4.2 (717 reviews)
Barbacoa Quesadilla$16.95
The MARKET image

 

MARKET Seattle -

1300 1st ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
BARBACOA NACHOS$16.00
Barbacoa beef, wonton chips, spicy cucumber pico de gallo, cilantro sauce, gochujang aioli, avocado, pickled red onion, toasted sesame seeds, chives, queso fresco
Item pic

 

Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
Barbacoa Quesadilla$18.99
Flour tortilla, barbacoa, mexican cheeses, crema & pico
Barbacoa Enchiladas$19.00
Shredded beef topped with red tampiquena sauce & chile con queso. Served with rice & beans.
La Palmera image

BURRITOS

La Palmera Mexican Restaurant

901 Mercer St, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4604 reviews)
L Barbacoa Tacos$16.00
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Little Water Cantina

2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (1163 reviews)
Beef Barbacoa Burrito$15.00
Beef brisket braised in a rich red chile broth and stock until it falls apart! Served with salsa verde.
Beef Barbacoa Tacos (2)$15.00
Beef brisket braised in a rich chile-laced tomato broth until it shreds apart and topped with chopped onions, cilantro, cabbage and sour cream. Served with salsa verde.
Beef Barbacoa Chimichanga$22.00
Choice Idaho beef shoulder braised in a rich red chile broth and stock until it falls apart!
Beans contain pork.
