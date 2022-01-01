Bean burritos in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve bean burritos
More about Pablo Y Pablo
Pablo Y Pablo
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|KIDS BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO
|$8.00
oaxaca & jack cheese, spiced beans, rice, and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Pecado Bueno - Eastlake - 2356 Eastlake Ave E
Pecado Bueno - Eastlake - 2356 Eastlake Ave E
2356 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$9.95
More about TnT Taqueria
TnT Taqueria
2114 N 45th Street, Seattle
|Rice & Bean Burrito
|$7.75
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese and pico de gallo salsa.
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.75
frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
|Bean Breakfast Burrito
|$7.25
Bean breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
More about Laredos Grill
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Mariachi Burrito Rice, Beans and Cheese
|$13.00
Simple bean and cheese burrito, choose with or without sauce on top.