Bean burritos in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve bean burritos

Consumer pic

 

Hatch Cantina

200 Bell Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids rice and bean burrito$8.00
More about Hatch Cantina
Pablo y Pablo image

 

Pablo Y Pablo

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KIDS BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO$8.00
oaxaca & jack cheese, spiced beans, rice, and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Pablo Y Pablo
Banner pic

 

Pecado Bueno - Eastlake - 2356 Eastlake Ave E

2356 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bean and Cheese Burrito$9.95
More about Pecado Bueno - Eastlake - 2356 Eastlake Ave E
Consumer pic

 

TnT Taqueria

2114 N 45th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice & Bean Burrito$7.75
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese and pico de gallo salsa.
Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.75
frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Bean Breakfast Burrito$7.25
Bean breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
More about TnT Taqueria
Item pic

 

Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mariachi Burrito Rice, Beans and Cheese$13.00
Simple bean and cheese burrito, choose with or without sauce on top.
More about Laredos Grill
Consumer pic

 

Pecado Bueno - Fremont

4307 Fremont Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bean and Cheese Burrito$9.95
More about Pecado Bueno - Fremont

