Beef curry in Seattle

Cedars Restaurant - University District
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
Coconut Curry Beef
Rich beef curry cooked with coconuts, ginger, garlic and our special blend of spices.
Curry Specialties Beef
$20.95
A traditional brown beef curry prepared with tomatoes, onions and fresh herbs.
Mango Curry Beef
Tender pieces of beef sautéed with Major Grey Mango Chutney and a touch of cream.
ASEAN Streat Food Hall
400 Pine Street Suite 136, Seattle
Massamun Beef Curry w/ Rice
$19.00
Thai massamun curry sauce in coconut milk with onion and potato on topped with peanut. Served with steamed white rice
**contain: shellfish, peanut**