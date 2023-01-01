Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef curry in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve beef curry

Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant - University District

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coconut Curry Beef
Rich beef curry cooked with coconuts, ginger, garlic and our special blend of spices.
Curry Specialties Beef$20.95
A traditional brown beef curry prepared with tomatoes, onions and fresh herbs.
Mango Curry Beef
Tender pieces of beef sautéed with Major Grey Mango Chutney and a touch of cream.
More about Cedars Restaurant - University District
Item pic

 

ASEAN Streat Food Hall

400 Pine Street Suite 136, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Massamun Beef Curry w/ Rice$19.00
Thai massamun curry sauce in coconut milk with onion and potato on topped with peanut. Served with steamed white rice
**contain: shellfish, peanut**
More about ASEAN Streat Food Hall
Consumer pic

 

Uptown China

200 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Beef Lunch$14.00
More about Uptown China

