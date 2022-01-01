Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef fried rice in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve beef fried rice

Normandy Teriyaki image

 

Normandy Teriyaki

17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Fried Rice$14.49
Rib-Eye Beef Fried Rice
More about Normandy Teriyaki
Marination ma kai image

 

Marination ma kai

1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kalbi Beef Fried Rice$11.00
All Kimchi Fried Rice bowls** are served with a sunny-side up egg* and a garnish of green onions and furikake.
** Kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**
*Contains raw or under cooked foods
More about Marination ma kai
Teriyaki & Wok image

 

Teriyaki & Wok

324 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice w/ Beef $14.99
Fried rice sauteed in a wok at super-high heat with baby carrots,peas, corns, green beans, eggs, and thinly sliced beef,
More about Teriyaki & Wok
Item pic

 

Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
L Handpulled Beef Chilli Paste Fried Rice$15.00
House chili paste fried rice with egg and cube carrots served with shredded omelet, tomatoes, cucumber. Topped with caramelized shredded beef. House winter melon soup on side.
Handpulled Beef Chilli Fried Rice$15.00
House chili paste fried rice with egg and cube carrots served with shredded omelet, tomatoes, cucumber. Topped with caramelized shredded beef. House winter melon soup on side.
More about Kin Len

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Taco Salad

Croissant Sandwiches

Chicken Fried Steaks

Filet Mignon

Tiramisu

Papaya Salad

Crab Cakes

Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston