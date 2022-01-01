Beef fried rice in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve beef fried rice
Normandy Teriyaki
17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park
|Beef Fried Rice
|$14.49
Rib-Eye Beef Fried Rice
Marination ma kai
1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle
|Kalbi Beef Fried Rice
|$11.00
All Kimchi Fried Rice bowls** are served with a sunny-side up egg* and a garnish of green onions and furikake.
** Kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**
*Contains raw or under cooked foods
Teriyaki & Wok
324 Broadway E, Seattle
|Fried Rice w/ Beef
|$14.99
Fried rice sauteed in a wok at super-high heat with baby carrots,peas, corns, green beans, eggs, and thinly sliced beef,
Kin Len
3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle
|L Handpulled Beef Chilli Paste Fried Rice
|$15.00
House chili paste fried rice with egg and cube carrots served with shredded omelet, tomatoes, cucumber. Topped with caramelized shredded beef. House winter melon soup on side.
|Handpulled Beef Chilli Fried Rice
|$15.00
House chili paste fried rice with egg and cube carrots served with shredded omelet, tomatoes, cucumber. Topped with caramelized shredded beef. House winter melon soup on side.