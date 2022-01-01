Beef salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve beef salad
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Beef Salad
|$19.95
Tender slices of grilled New York steak tossed in cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, lettuce and a chili-lime dressing.
Marination
2000 6th Avenue, Seattle
|Kalbi Beef Taco Salad
|$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
Bai Tong Thai
16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Yum Nuea (Beef Salad)
|$17.95
This salad pairs tender slices of grilled New York strip steak with a tossed salad of cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, lettuce, and a chili-lime dressing.
Marination ma kai
1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle
|Kalbi Beef Taco Salad
|$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
Al Basha Mediterranean Grill
2300 1st Ave, Seattle
|Beef Shawarma Salad
|$13.99
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Fiery Grilled Beef Salad
|$14.00
Grilled beef tossed with red & green onions, roasted rice, lettuces, chili powder, lime dressing. Gluten Free
The Berliner Doner Kebab
428 Westlake Ave N, Seattle
|House Lamb And Beef Salad
|$11.25
romaine, baby spinach, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, feta cheese – dill yogurt dressing
|Berliner Lamb and Beef Salad
|$11.25
romaine, baby spinach, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, feta cheese, garlic dressing
|Fiery Lamb & Beef Salad
|$11.25
romaine, baby spinach, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, yellow pepper rings, spicy yogurt chili dressing