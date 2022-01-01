Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve beef salad

Item pic

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Salad$19.95
Tender slices of grilled New York steak tossed in cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, lettuce and a chili-lime dressing.
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
Marination image

 

Marination

2000 6th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kalbi Beef Taco Salad$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
More about Marination
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.3 (5998 reviews)
Takeout
Yum Nuea (Beef Salad)$17.95
This salad pairs tender slices of grilled New York strip steak with a tossed salad of cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, lettuce, and a chili-lime dressing.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Marination ma kai image

 

Marination ma kai

1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kalbi Beef Taco Salad$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
More about Marination ma kai
Al Basha Mediterranean Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Al Basha Mediterranean Grill

2300 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (8115 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Shawarma Salad$13.99
More about Al Basha Mediterranean Grill
Thai Ginger image

 

Thai Ginger

600 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Salad$15.00
More about Thai Ginger
Item pic

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fiery Grilled Beef Salad$14.00
Grilled beef tossed with red & green onions, roasted rice, lettuces, chili powder, lime dressing. Gluten Free
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
Restaurant banner

 

The Berliner Doner Kebab

428 Westlake Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
House Lamb And Beef Salad$11.25
romaine, baby spinach, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, feta cheese – dill yogurt dressing
Berliner Lamb and Beef Salad$11.25
romaine, baby spinach, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, feta cheese, garlic dressing
Fiery Lamb & Beef Salad$11.25
romaine, baby spinach, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, yellow pepper rings, spicy yogurt chili dressing
More about The Berliner Doner Kebab

