Beef steaks in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve beef steaks

Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya

2311 2nd Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (2006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Skirt Steak Beef$16.00
More about Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
Item pic

 

Sizzle&Crunch SLU

500 9th Ave N ste 150, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Sirloin Steak Bahn Mi$12.97
Comes with house mayonnaise, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, cilantro, house pickled carrots and jalapenos. Or tell us how you want to customize!
More about Sizzle&Crunch SLU
Restaurant banner

 

Jackalope Tex-Mex - Jackalope

4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Skirt Steak Fajitas Pequeno$29.00
all fajitas served with roasted peppers, carmelized onions, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, bacon charro beans, Spanish rice, and your choice of homemade flour, corn, or "mixto" tortillas (3 pequeno/6 grande)
Beef Skirt Steak Fajitas Grande$43.00
all fajitas served with roasted peppers, carmelized onions, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, bacon charro beans, Spanish rice, and your choice of homemade flour, corn, or "mixto" tortillas
More about Jackalope Tex-Mex - Jackalope

