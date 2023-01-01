Beef steaks in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve beef steaks
SUSHI • RAMEN
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
2311 2nd Ave, Seattle
|Skirt Steak Beef
|$16.00
Sizzle&Crunch SLU
500 9th Ave N ste 150, Seattle
|Beef Sirloin Steak Bahn Mi
|$12.97
Comes with house mayonnaise, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, cilantro, house pickled carrots and jalapenos. Or tell us how you want to customize!
Jackalope Tex-Mex - Jackalope
4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
|Beef Skirt Steak Fajitas Pequeno
|$29.00
all fajitas served with roasted peppers, carmelized onions, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, bacon charro beans, Spanish rice, and your choice of homemade flour, corn, or "mixto" tortillas (3 pequeno/6 grande)
|Beef Skirt Steak Fajitas Grande
|$43.00
all fajitas served with roasted peppers, carmelized onions, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, bacon charro beans, Spanish rice, and your choice of homemade flour, corn, or "mixto" tortillas