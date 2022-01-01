Beef teriyaki in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve beef teriyaki
Normandy Teriyaki
17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park
|Beef Short Rib Teriyaki (Small)
|$24.99
Galbi Teriyaki - Small (Beef Short Ribs)
|Beef Teriyaki
|$13.99
Rib-Eye Beef Teriyaki
|Beef Teriyaki Bento
|$20.99
Beef Teriyaki Bento
SUMO EXPRESS
219 BROADWAY E, Seattle
|Teriyaki Beef
|$6.95
|Teriyaki Beef Bento
|$13.95
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
Teriyaki & Wok
324 Broadway E, Seattle
|Beef Teriyaki
|$15.99
Sliced, grilled beef, marinated with our special seasoning, served with our gourmet homemade teriyaki sauce, steamed rice, and salad.
|Chicken & Beef Teriyaki
|$17.99
Combination of chicken teriyaki and beef teriyaki served with steamed rice and salad