Biryani in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve biryani
Masala of India - Northgate
507 Northeast Northgate Way, Seattle
|Chicken Biryani
|$21.99
Highly aromatic Basmati rice cooked with pieces of chicken and a special blend of herbs and spices.
|Lamb Biryani
|$23.99
Highly aromatic Basmati rice cooked with pieces of lamb and a special blend of herbs and spices, topped with nuts.
|Salmon Biryani
|$25.99
Aromatic Basmati rice slow cooked with salmon, onions and tomatoes in a special masala sauce.
Kanak - 2211 4th ave
2211 4th ave, seattle
|Veg Biryani
|$65.00
|chicken Biryani half
|$65.00
Cedars Restaurant - University District
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Royal Biryani Chicken
A classical Mughlai dish cooked with chicken curry, basmati rice, cashew nuts, and saffron.
|Royal Biryani Prawns
A classical Mughlai dish cooked with curry, basmati rice, cashew nuts, and saffron.
|Royal Biryani Lamb
A classical Mughlai dish cooked with lamb curry, basmati rice, cashew nuts, and saffron.
Maharaja - West Seattle
4542 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle
|Biryani
|$16.95