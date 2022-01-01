Bisque in Seattle

FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Delectable medley of Pacific Cod, Northwest Salmon, Oregon Bay Shrimp, flavored with fresh basil and simmered in a creamy tomato-based broth. Ingredients: Salmon, Cod, Crab, Bay Shrimp, Garlic, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Tomato-Basil-Cream Broth, Shellfish Stock, Cream, Butter, Flour Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.

