Bisque in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve bisque
More about Harried & Hungry - 515 S Michigan Street
Harried & Hungry - 515 S Michigan Street
515 S Michigan Street, Seattle
|12 oz Potato Bisque
|$7.67
|8 oz Potato Bisque
|$5.90
More about Harrys Beach House
Harrys Beach House
2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle
|Carrot & Asparagus Bisque
|$16.00
Asparagus served with Dungeness crab and smoked mussels
More about The Box Bar
The Box Bar
5401 California Av SW., Seattle
|Caramelized onion and roasted garlic bisque
|$9.00
More about Daniel's Broiler-Lake Union
Daniel's Broiler-Lake Union
809 Fairview Place N, Seattle
|LOBSTER BISQUE - BOWL
|$24.00
cream, sherry, chives
More about Pike Place Chowder - 1530 Post Alley
Pike Place Chowder - 1530 Post Alley
1530 Post Alley, Seattle
|Seafood Bisque
|$9.45
Pacific cod, Northwest salmon, Oregon Bay srhimp in a creamy tomato-based broth
|FROZEN Seafood Bisque (32 oz. / 1 Quart)
|$20.95
FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Delectable medley of Pacific Cod, Northwest Salmon, Oregon Bay Shrimp, flavored with fresh basil and simmered in a creamy tomato-based broth. Ingredients: Salmon, Cod, Crab, Bay Shrimp, Garlic, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Tomato-Basil-Cream Broth, Shellfish Stock, Cream, Butter, Flour Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.