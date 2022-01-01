Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve bisque

Harried & Hungry image

 

Harried & Hungry - 515 S Michigan Street

515 S Michigan Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
12 oz Potato Bisque$7.67
8 oz Potato Bisque$5.90
More about Harried & Hungry - 515 S Michigan Street
Harry's Beach House image

 

Harrys Beach House

2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot & Asparagus Bisque$16.00
Asparagus served with Dungeness crab and smoked mussels
More about Harrys Beach House
box bar image

 

The Box Bar

5401 California Av SW., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caramelized onion and roasted garlic bisque$9.00
More about The Box Bar
Item pic

 

Daniel's Broiler-Lake Union

809 Fairview Place N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LOBSTER BISQUE - BOWL$24.00
cream, sherry, chives
More about Daniel's Broiler-Lake Union
Item pic

 

Pike Place Chowder - 1530 Post Alley

1530 Post Alley, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood Bisque$9.45
Pacific cod, Northwest salmon, Oregon Bay srhimp in a creamy tomato-based broth
FROZEN Seafood Bisque (32 oz. / 1 Quart)$20.95
FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Delectable medley of Pacific Cod, Northwest Salmon, Oregon Bay Shrimp, flavored with fresh basil and simmered in a creamy tomato-based broth. Ingredients: Salmon, Cod, Crab, Bay Shrimp, Garlic, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Tomato-Basil-Cream Broth, Shellfish Stock, Cream, Butter, Flour Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.
More about Pike Place Chowder - 1530 Post Alley

