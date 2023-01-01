Black bean burgers in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve black bean burgers
The Westy Roosevelt - 1215 NE 65th St
1215 NE 65th St, Seattle
|BLACK BEAN BURGER
|$14.00
V) Black Bean patty topped with Swiss cheese, guacamole & salsa rojo.
The Westy - 7908 35th Ave SW
7908 35th Ave SW, Seattle
|BLACK BEAN BURGER
|$14.00
V) Black Bean patty topped with Swiss cheese, guacamole & salsa rojo.
SANDWICHES
Can Bar
9427 17TH AVE SW, Seattle
|Black Bean Burger
|$15.00
Black beans, spices, walnuts, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic mayo.