Black bean burgers in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve black bean burgers

The Westy Roosevelt - 1215 NE 65th St

1215 NE 65th St, Seattle

BLACK BEAN BURGER$14.00
V) Black Bean patty topped with Swiss cheese, guacamole & salsa rojo.
The Westy - 7908 35th Ave SW

7908 35th Ave SW, Seattle

BLACK BEAN BURGER$14.00
V) Black Bean patty topped with Swiss cheese, guacamole & salsa rojo.
SANDWICHES

Can Bar

9427 17TH AVE SW, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (221 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$15.00
Black beans, spices, walnuts, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic mayo.
FRENCH FRIES

Endolyne Joe's

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
Takeout
BLACK BEAN BURGER$12.75
Spicy black beans & quinoa patty grilled on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, picked onion and herb aioli
