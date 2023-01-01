Blueberry pancakes in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes
Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)
6601 Carleton Avenue South, Seattle
|Blueberry Pancake - Slice
|$10.75
Sour Cream Blueberry Cake, Maple Syrup Soak, Maple Mousse, Maple Cream Cheese Frosting, Cinnamon Crunch Crumble
Portage Bay Cafe - Ballard
2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$17.00
three slices of a house-made oven baked french toast made with challah from our bakery, studded with bartlett pear chunks from collin’s farm orchard. topped with a warm spiced bartlett pear compote & candied walnuts. includes a trip to our toppings bar!
Plum Bistro
1429 12th Ave, Seattle
|Blueberry Citrus Pancakes with Lemon Curd Sweet Cream
|$18.00
Vanilla bean pancakes, fresh blueberries, lemon curd sweet cream, coconut cheesecake butter and maple syrup.