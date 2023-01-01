Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blueberry pancakes in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes

Consumer pic

 

Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)

6601 Carleton Avenue South, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Pancake - Slice$10.75
Sour Cream Blueberry Cake, Maple Syrup Soak, Maple Mousse, Maple Cream Cheese Frosting, Cinnamon Crunch Crumble
More about Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)
Portage Bay Cafe image

 

Portage Bay Cafe - Ballard

2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Pancakes$17.00
three slices of a house-made oven baked french toast made with challah from our bakery, studded with bartlett pear chunks from collin’s farm orchard. topped with a warm spiced bartlett pear compote & candied walnuts. includes a trip to our toppings bar!
More about Portage Bay Cafe - Ballard
Plum Bistro image

PIZZA

Plum Bistro

1429 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Citrus Pancakes with Lemon Curd Sweet Cream$18.00
Vanilla bean pancakes, fresh blueberries, lemon curd sweet cream, coconut cheesecake butter and maple syrup.
More about Plum Bistro
Geraldine's Counter image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Geraldine's Counter

4872 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
oatmeal pancakes w/ blueberry compote$10.50
Topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and topping of the day on the side.
More about Geraldine's Counter

