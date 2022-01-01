Boneless wings in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve boneless wings
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
4209 SW Alaska St, Seattle
|BONELESS WINGS 1.5 LB
|$25.00
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Von's 1000Spirits
1225 1st Ave, Seattle
|Damn Good Wings - Boneless
|$15.50
Smothered in our family's secret hot & spicy sauce.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle
|BONELESS WINGS 1.5 LB
|$25.00
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
|BONELESS WINGS 3/4 LB
|$14.50
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
Sharps RoastHouse
18427 International Blvd, Seattle
|Boneless Damn Good Wings
|$15.50
Smothered in our family's secret hot & spicy sauce...
