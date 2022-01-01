Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve boneless wings

The Lodge Sports Grille

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

4209 SW Alaska St, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (613 reviews)
Takeout
BONELESS WINGS 1.5 LB$25.00
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
Von's 1000Spirits

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Von's 1000Spirits

1225 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1990 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Damn Good Wings - Boneless$15.50
Smothered in our family's secret hot & spicy sauce.
Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (821 reviews)
Takeout
BONELESS WINGS 1.5 LB$25.00
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
BONELESS WINGS 3/4 LB$14.50
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
Item pic

 

Sharps RoastHouse

18427 International Blvd, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Boneless Damn Good Wings$15.50
Smothered in our family's secret hot & spicy sauce...
Classic
Item pic

 

The Wing Dome - Greenwood

7818 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Boneless Wings$9.95
Boneless chicken wings, served with one sauce and dressing of your choice
