Bread pudding in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve bread pudding

Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple - Seattle

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)
Takeout
BREAD PUDDING$14.00
raisins, warm crème anglaise, brandy caramel sauce, vanilla gelato
More about Purple - Seattle
Item pic

SOUPS

COMMUNION

2350 E Union St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (590 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bread Pudding$12.00
Warm Spiced Bread Pudding with a house caramel sauce topped with Chantilly.
More about COMMUNION
Harry's Beach House image

 

Harrys Beach House

2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$10.00
Brioche bread pudding, with caramel sauce, and ice cream.
More about Harrys Beach House
Item pic

 

Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202

3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$8.99
Made from scratch with buttered rum sauce and raisins.
Bread Pudding$7.99
Made from scratch with buttered rum sauce and raisins
More about Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202
Tavern Law image

FRENCH FRIES

Tavern Law - 1406 12th Ave

1406 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bread Pudding Togo$9.00
Brioche, cider braised apples, scotched caramel, vanilla chantilly.
More about Tavern Law - 1406 12th Ave
Item pic

 

JuneBaby

2122 NE 65th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Apricot & Almond Bread Pudding$11.00
Our famous bread pudding with apricots, almonds, & apricot crema.
More about JuneBaby
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

JaK's Grill Laurelhurst

3701 NE 45th St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$9.00
Cinnamon rolls, nutmeg, creamy custard, rum soaked raisins, finished with a warm brandy crème and served à la mode.
More about JaK's Grill Laurelhurst
Lady Jaye image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Lady Jaye - West Seattle

4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW, SEATTLE

Avg 4.9 (1070 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Lady Jaye - West Seattle
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

MEAN Sandwich

1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (727 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Yesterday's Buns Bread Pudding$5.00
"Save room for a square of this. It’s made with day-old buns and has the perfect cinnamon-to-bread ratio. Ask them to toast it in the oven - or even better, take it home, bake it yourself, and make a franken-dessert with the four almost-empty pints of ice cream in the back of your freezer." - the infatuation
More about MEAN Sandwich
Item pic

 

Local Tide

401 North 36th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$9.00
House Made Brioche Bread Pudding, Kerrygold Caramel, Maldon Salt, Toasted Almonds, House Whip
More about Local Tide
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

JaK's Grill West Seattle

4548 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$9.00
Cinnamon rolls, nutmeg, creamy custard, rum soaked raisins, finished with a warm brandy crème and served à la mode.
More about JaK's Grill West Seattle
Restaurant banner

 

Voilà! Bistrot - 2805 E Madison Street

2805 E Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Voilà! Bistrot - 2805 E Madison Street
Betty Restaurant image

 

Betty Restaurant & Bar

1507 QUEEN ANNE AVE N, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Milk Bread Pudding$12.00
Brioche and coconut milk custard, passionfruit curd, vanilla whipped cream, pineapple flower.
More about Betty Restaurant & Bar

