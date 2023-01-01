Bread pudding in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve bread pudding
Purple - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
|BREAD PUDDING
|$14.00
raisins, warm crème anglaise, brandy caramel sauce, vanilla gelato
SOUPS
COMMUNION
2350 E Union St, Seattle
|Bread Pudding
|$12.00
Warm Spiced Bread Pudding with a house caramel sauce topped with Chantilly.
Harrys Beach House
2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Brioche bread pudding, with caramel sauce, and ice cream.
Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202
3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202, Seattle
|Bread Pudding
|$8.99
Made from scratch with buttered rum sauce and raisins.
|Bread Pudding
|$7.99
Made from scratch with buttered rum sauce and raisins
Tavern Law - 1406 12th Ave
1406 12th Ave, Seattle
|Bread Pudding Togo
|$9.00
Brioche, cider braised apples, scotched caramel, vanilla chantilly.
JuneBaby
2122 NE 65th St, Seattle
|Apricot & Almond Bread Pudding
|$11.00
Our famous bread pudding with apricots, almonds, & apricot crema.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
JaK's Grill Laurelhurst
3701 NE 45th St, Seattle
|Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Cinnamon rolls, nutmeg, creamy custard, rum soaked raisins, finished with a warm brandy crème and served à la mode.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Lady Jaye - West Seattle
4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW, SEATTLE
|Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$8.00
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
MEAN Sandwich
1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle
|Yesterday's Buns Bread Pudding
|$5.00
"Save room for a square of this. It’s made with day-old buns and has the perfect cinnamon-to-bread ratio. Ask them to toast it in the oven - or even better, take it home, bake it yourself, and make a franken-dessert with the four almost-empty pints of ice cream in the back of your freezer." - the infatuation
Local Tide
401 North 36th Street, Seattle
|Bread Pudding
|$9.00
House Made Brioche Bread Pudding, Kerrygold Caramel, Maldon Salt, Toasted Almonds, House Whip
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
JaK's Grill West Seattle
4548 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Cinnamon rolls, nutmeg, creamy custard, rum soaked raisins, finished with a warm brandy crème and served à la mode.
Voilà! Bistrot - 2805 E Madison Street
2805 E Madison Street, Seattle
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00