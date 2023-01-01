Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve bruschetta

Meatballs with Bruschetta image

PIZZA

Cafe Lago

2305 24th Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (318 reviews)
Takeout
Meatballs with Bruschetta$12.00
Four meatballs in marinara with parmesan and grilled bruschetta.
More about Cafe Lago
Banner pic

 

Pizzeria Credo

4520 California Ave SW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta Tomatoe$8.95
Grilled Bread rubbed with Garlic and topped with Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Basil and Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Pizzeria Credo
Item pic

 

Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRUSCHETTA$8.95
Organic home baked bread topped with ripe tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and Parmesan cheese.
More about Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
Bar Cotto image

PIZZA

Bar Cotto

1550 15th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$12.00
More about Bar Cotto
Item pic

 

Harissa Mediterranean Cuisine

2255 NE 65th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta$9.00
Tomato, Cucumber. And Feta Cheese Salad Tossed With Fresh Garlic And Owve Oil, Garnished With Parmesan Cheese. Fresh Basil
More about Harissa Mediterranean Cuisine
Queen Margherita Pizzeria image

 

Queen Margherita Pizzeria

3111 W McGraw #103, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bruschetta with burrata$16.00
Toasted bread with a velvety burrata cheese , topped with roasted tomatoes, procuitto di parma and basil, with a balsamic reduction drizzle.
More about Queen Margherita Pizzeria
Serafina Osteria image

 

Serafina Osteria

2043 Eastlake Ave East, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta Trio$15.00
chickpea purée, preserved citrus, pistachio sesame dukkah; green olive tapenade, Mama Lil's peppers; smoked fish, caper-dill aioli; house bread
More about Serafina Osteria
Item pic

 

Johnny Mo's Pizzeria

3272 Fuhrman Avenue, East Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bruschetta$8.00
roma tomatoes, garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil
More about Johnny Mo's Pizzeria

