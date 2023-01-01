Bruschetta in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve bruschetta
Cafe Lago
2305 24th Ave E, Seattle
|Meatballs with Bruschetta
|$12.00
Four meatballs in marinara with parmesan and grilled bruschetta.
Pizzeria Credo
4520 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Bruschetta Tomatoe
|$8.95
Grilled Bread rubbed with Garlic and topped with Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Basil and Parmigiano Reggiano
Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle
|BRUSCHETTA
|$8.95
Organic home baked bread topped with ripe tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and Parmesan cheese.
Harissa Mediterranean Cuisine
2255 NE 65th St, Seattle
|Bruschetta
|$9.00
Tomato, Cucumber. And Feta Cheese Salad Tossed With Fresh Garlic And Owve Oil, Garnished With Parmesan Cheese. Fresh Basil
Queen Margherita Pizzeria
3111 W McGraw #103, Seattle
|Bruschetta with burrata
|$16.00
Toasted bread with a velvety burrata cheese , topped with roasted tomatoes, procuitto di parma and basil, with a balsamic reduction drizzle.
Serafina Osteria
2043 Eastlake Ave East, Seattle
|Bruschetta Trio
|$15.00
chickpea purée, preserved citrus, pistachio sesame dukkah; green olive tapenade, Mama Lil's peppers; smoked fish, caper-dill aioli; house bread