Buffalo wings in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Item pic

 

Delfinos Chicago Style Pizza

2631 Northeast University Village Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings$15.50
8 wings. Served with carrots and celery and your choice of house-made Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping Sauce.
More about Delfinos Chicago Style Pizza
bitterroot & MAMMOTH image

BBQ

Bitterroot BBQ

5239 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Buffalo Wings$12.00
Smoked and fried wings are tossed with buffalo sauce and served with ranch and pickled carrots
More about Bitterroot BBQ
Oak image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Oak

3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Cauliflower Wings$9.75
More about Oak

