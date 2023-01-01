Buffalo wings in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve buffalo wings
More about Delfinos Chicago Style Pizza
Delfinos Chicago Style Pizza
2631 Northeast University Village Street, Seattle
|Buffalo Wings
|$15.50
8 wings. Served with carrots and celery and your choice of house-made Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping Sauce.
More about Bitterroot BBQ
BBQ
Bitterroot BBQ
5239 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Smoked Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
Smoked and fried wings are tossed with buffalo sauce and served with ranch and pickled carrots