Caesar salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve caesar salad
PIZZA
Cafe Lago
2305 24th Ave E, Seattle
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, crouton, parmesan
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DeLuxe Bar & Grill
625 Broadway E, Seattle
|Caesar Salad
|$4.00
Romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, croutons, lemon and classic house Caesar dressing. Choice of Small or Large Size
PIZZA • SALADS
Big Mario's Pizza - Queen Anne
815 5th Ave N, Seattle
|Caesar Salad
|$7.99
Modena
8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle
|CAESAR SALAD
|$9.95
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, home made organic croutons, Parmesan cheese and lemon wedges.
Independent Pizzeria
4235 E Madison, Seattle
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
(SUNDAY 12/12: no bread tonight, sorry)
served with half slice of house made focaccia
SEAFOOD
Elliott's Oyster House
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100, Seattle
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
House dressing, romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons
Zeeks Pizza
419 Denny Way, Seattle
|Caesar Salad
romaine // grated parmesan • homemade croutons // house-made caesar dressing
PIZZA
South Town Pie
8611 14th Ave S, Seattle
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, Caesar Dressing, House Made Croutons and Parmesan Cheese
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Grazie Ristorante
16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Caesar Side Salad
|$7.00
Romaine, homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese with classic lemon, garlic dressing made in house
PIZZA • SALADS
Big Mario's Pizza - Capitol Hill
1009 E Pike St, Seattle
|Caesar Salad
|$7.99
Georgetown Liquor Company
5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$12.50
Romaine lettuce with house made Caesar dressing, chicken, croutons and Parmesan cheese. Tossed upon request. Gluten Free w/o the croutons!
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
808 Howell Street, Seattle
|CAESAR SALAD
|$14.00
hearts of romaine, Parmigiano-Reggiano, garlic-herb croutons
Salumi Deli Restaurant
404 Occidental Ave South, Seattle
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Little gem lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan Reggiano, brioche crouton
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
FRENCH FRIES
Life On Mars
722 E Pike St, Seattle
|Caesar Salad - Side
|$9.00
Romaine, house-made croutons, macadamia nut parmesan, blackened soy curls, creamy caesar dressing (gf, contains nuts)
PIZZA
The Masonry
20 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98109, Seattle
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, focaccia crouton, parmesan.
Johnny Mo's Pizzeria
3272 Fuhrman Avenue, East Seattle
|Whole Caesar Salad
|$13.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese, with Caesar dressing
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
2010 Western Ave, Seattle
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
romaine, creamy parmesan, bacon fat fried & spiced cheddar gold fish
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Grill from Ipanema
2313 1st Ave, Seattle
|CAESAR SALAD
|$5.00
PIZZA
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
