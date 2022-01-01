Caesar salad in Seattle

Caesar Salad image

PIZZA

Cafe Lago

2305 24th Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (318 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, crouton, parmesan
DeLuxe Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$4.00
Romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, croutons, lemon and classic house Caesar dressing. Choice of Small or Large Size
Big Mario's Pizza - Queen Anne image

PIZZA • SALADS

Big Mario's Pizza - Queen Anne

815 5th Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$7.99
CAESAR SALAD image

 

Modena

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAESAR SALAD$9.95
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, home made organic croutons, Parmesan cheese and lemon wedges.
Independent Pizzeria image

 

Independent Pizzeria

4235 E Madison, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$7.00
(SUNDAY 12/12: no bread tonight, sorry)
served with half slice of house made focaccia
Bar Cotto image

PIZZA

Bar Cotto

1550 15th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.00
Caesar Salad image

SEAFOOD

Elliott's Oyster House

1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (12462 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$7.00
House dressing, romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons
Caesar Salad image

 

Zeeks Pizza

419 Denny Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad
romaine // grated parmesan • homemade croutons // house-made caesar dressing
Caesar Salad image

PIZZA

South Town Pie

8611 14th Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (924 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, Caesar Dressing, House Made Croutons and Parmesan Cheese
Grazie Ristorante image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Ristorante

16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Side Salad$7.00
Romaine, homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese with classic lemon, garlic dressing made in house
Big Mario's Pizza - Capitol Hill image

PIZZA • SALADS

Big Mario's Pizza - Capitol Hill

1009 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1011 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$7.99
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD image

 

Georgetown Liquor Company

5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (873 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$12.50
Romaine lettuce with house made Caesar dressing, chicken, croutons and Parmesan cheese. Tossed upon request. Gluten Free w/o the croutons!
Endolyne Joe's image

FRENCH FRIES

Endolyne Joe's

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
Takeout
CAESAR SALAD$7.50
CAESAR SALAD image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Downtown

808 Howell Street, Seattle

Avg 3.8 (333 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CAESAR SALAD$14.00
hearts of romaine, Parmigiano-Reggiano, garlic-herb croutons
Salumi Deli Restaurant image

 

Salumi Deli Restaurant

404 Occidental Ave South, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.00
Little gem lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan Reggiano, brioche crouton
Caesar Salad image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Zeeks Pizza

1915 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (420 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad
romaine // grated parmesan • homemade croutons // house-made caesar dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine // grated parmesan • homemade croutons // house-made caesar dressing
Caesar Salad image

 

Zeeks Pizza

41 Dravus St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad
romaine // grated parmesan • homemade croutons // house-made caesar dressing
PETOSKEY'S image

 

PETOSKEY'S

125 North 36 Street, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CAESAR SALAD$12.00
Caesar Salad - Side image

FRENCH FRIES

Life On Mars

722 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (301 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad - Side$9.00
Romaine, house-made croutons, macadamia nut parmesan, blackened soy curls, creamy caesar dressing (gf, contains nuts)
The Masonry image

PIZZA

The Masonry

20 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98109, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, focaccia crouton, parmesan.
Johnny Mo's Pizzeria image

 

Johnny Mo's Pizzeria

3272 Fuhrman Avenue, East Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese, with Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine, creamy parmesan, bacon fat fried & spiced cheddar gold fish
CAESAR SALAD image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Grill from Ipanema

2313 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (3675 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$5.00
CAESAR SALAD image

 

Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union

809 Fairview Place N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CAESAR SALAD$14.00
hearts of romaine, Parmigiano-Reggiano, garlic-herb croutons
Caesar Salad image

PIZZA

The Masonry

730 N 34th St, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (614 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, focaccia crouton, parmesan
CAESAR SALAD image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Leschi

200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4078 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$14.00
hearts of romaine, Parmigiano-Reggiano, garlic-herb croutons
Big Mario's Pizza - Fremont image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Big Mario's Pizza - Fremont

4350 Leary Way NW, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1025 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$7.99
