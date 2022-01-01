Calamari in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve calamari
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Cafe - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
|Fried Calamari
|$16.00
moroccan tomato aïoli
Fiasco
3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE
|VEGAN 'CALAMARI'
|$15.00
battered king oyster mushrooms, osaka salt, vegan ranch, marinara
|VODKA BATTERED CALAMARI
|$15.00
marinara & black pepper-buttermilk dip
SUSHI
Momiji
1522 12th Ave, Seattle
|Crispy Calamari
|$12.00
w/ cherry ponzu & wild greens in a creamy sweet chili dressing
SUSHI
Matsu
501 Stadium Place S, Seattle
|Crispy Calamari
|$12.00
fried squid w/ sweet onion miso, tossed wild greens in sweet aioli
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
|Crispy Calamari
|$15.00
Spicy House Creole, Honey Jalapeño Aioli, Cilantro Oil
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Von's 1000Spirits
1225 1st Ave, Seattle
|Crispy Calamari
|$15.00
Togarashi seasoned, flash-fried calamari, red chili aioli. Contains sesame seeds.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle
|CALAMARI FRITO
|$14.00
Crispy calamari strips, Chef’s mango slaw, remoulade.
SUSHI
Momiji SLU
731 Bell Street, Seattle
|Crispy Calamari
|$12.00
w/ cherry ponzu & wild greens in a creamy sweet chili dressing
|Crispy Calamari
|$12.00
fried squid w/ green curry aioli & tossed wild greens in sweet aioli
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|*Crispy Fried Calamari
|$9.50
Deep fried calamari served with a spicy dipping sauce.
Bai Tong Thai
16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Golden Egg Calamari
|$18.95
This dish will make you come back for more! The squid is tossed in salted duck egg yolk and pan fried, creating a melt in your mouth coating. **Rice not included**
|SP-Golden Calamari
|$18.95
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Grazie Ristorante
16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Calamari Piccata
|$20.00
Breaded calamari steak, shallots, capers, white wine and artichoke hearts, in a lemon butter sauce. Served with side house pasta and side veggies.
|Calamari Fritti
|$18.00
Fried calamari rings and tentacles, served with chive garlic aioli
COASTAL KITCHEN
429 15TH AVE E, Seattle
|Calamari
|$16.00
Fried with lemon, scallions, garlic, & basil, with garlic aioli
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
808 Howell Street, Seattle
|FRIED CALAMARI
|$19.00
spicy cocktail sauce, lemon aioli
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CURRY • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Masala of India Cuisine
507 NE Northgate Way G, Seattle
|Calamari
|$8.95
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
3701 NE 45th St, Seattle
|Calamari Crisps
|$16.00
served with lemon caper aioli
Stateside
300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle
|CHILLED CALAMARI SALAD
|$15.00
sliced tender squid, cucumber and daikon radish in sesame vinaigrette
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
2010 Western Ave, Seattle
|Flash Fried Calamari
|$14.00
mini peppers, spicy ranch
|Pacific Calamari & Chips
|$18.00
|Seafood Combo (2 cod, 2 shrimp, calamari)
|$24.00
Thai Ginger
600 Pine Street, Seattle
|Calamari Rings
|$10.00
Deep-fried battered calamari rings and served with sweet sriracha sauce.
Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
809 Fairview Place N, Seattle
|FRIED CALAMARI
|$19.00
spicy cocktail sauce, lemon aioli
Teriyaki & Wok
324 Broadway E, Seattle
|Calamari Strips(5pcs)
|$6.99
Deep fried calamari strips with our homemade gourmet katsu sauce.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler - Leschi
200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle
|FRIED CALAMARI
|$19.00
spicy cocktail sauce, lemon aioli
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Calamari
|$11.50
Lightly battered wild calamari, served with creamy sweet aioli
Kin Len
3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle
|Grilled Calamari
|$9.50
served with house spicy lime dressing.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
4548 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Calamari Crisps
|$16.00
served with lemon caper aioli
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Umi Sake House
2230 1st Ave, Seattle
|HH Calamari
|$7.00
sweet chili sauce & salad w/ yuzu aioli
|Crispy Calamari
|$12.00
fried calamari, sweet chili lime sauce, scallions, spring mix, creamy yuzu aioli
FRENCH FRIES
Meet the Moon
120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE
|VEGAN CALAMARI
|$14.00
mixed mushrooms in a vodka batter, served with vegan chipotle aioli