Calamari in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve calamari

Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Cafe - Seattle

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$16.00
moroccan tomato aïoli
More about Purple Cafe - Seattle
Item pic

 

Fiasco

3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
VEGAN 'CALAMARI'$15.00
battered king oyster mushrooms, osaka salt, vegan ranch, marinara
VODKA BATTERED CALAMARI$15.00
marinara & black pepper-buttermilk dip
More about Fiasco
Momiji image

SUSHI

Momiji

1522 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2985 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Calamari$12.00
w/ cherry ponzu & wild greens in a creamy sweet chili dressing
More about Momiji
Matsu image

SUSHI

Matsu

501 Stadium Place S, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$12.00
fried squid w/ sweet onion miso, tossed wild greens in sweet aioli
More about Matsu
Capitol Cider image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Calamari$15.00
Spicy House Creole, Honey Jalapeño Aioli, Cilantro Oil
More about Capitol Cider
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Von's 1000Spirits

1225 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Calamari$15.00
Togarashi seasoned, flash-fried calamari, red chili aioli. Contains sesame seeds.
More about Von's 1000Spirits
Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CALAMARI FRITO$14.00
Crispy calamari strips, Chef’s mango slaw, remoulade.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
Momiji SLU image

SUSHI

Momiji SLU

731 Bell Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Calamari$12.00
w/ cherry ponzu & wild greens in a creamy sweet chili dressing
Crispy Calamari$12.00
fried squid w/ green curry aioli & tossed wild greens in sweet aioli
More about Momiji SLU
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.5 (4147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Crispy Fried Calamari$9.50
Deep fried calamari served with a spicy dipping sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Kanak image

 

Kanak

2211 4th ave, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$9.00
Deep fried squid in a crisp garlicky batter
More about Kanak
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.3 (5998 reviews)
Takeout
Golden Egg Calamari$18.95
This dish will make you come back for more! The squid is tossed in salted duck egg yolk and pan fried, creating a melt in your mouth coating. **Rice not included**
SP-Golden Calamari$18.95
More about Bai Tong Thai
Item pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Ristorante

16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Piccata$20.00
Breaded calamari steak, shallots, capers, white wine and artichoke hearts, in a lemon butter sauce. Served with side house pasta and side veggies.
Calamari Fritti$18.00
Fried calamari rings and tentacles, served with chive garlic aioli
More about Grazie Ristorante
Consumer pic

 

COASTAL KITCHEN

429 15TH AVE E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$16.00
Fried with lemon, scallions, garlic, & basil, with garlic aioli
More about COASTAL KITCHEN
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Downtown

808 Howell Street, Seattle

Avg 3.8 (333 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED CALAMARI$19.00
spicy cocktail sauce, lemon aioli
More about Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
Masala of India Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CURRY • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Masala of India Cuisine

507 NE Northgate Way G, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (3538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari$8.95
More about Masala of India Cuisine
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

3701 NE 45th St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Crisps$16.00
served with lemon caper aioli
More about Jak's Grill
Stateside image

 

Stateside

300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHILLED CALAMARI SALAD$15.00
sliced tender squid, cucumber and daikon radish in sesame vinaigrette
More about Stateside
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flash Fried Calamari$14.00
mini peppers, spicy ranch
Pacific Calamari & Chips$18.00
Seafood Combo (2 cod, 2 shrimp, calamari)$24.00
More about Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
Item pic

 

Thai Ginger

600 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari Rings$10.00
Deep-fried battered calamari rings and served with sweet sriracha sauce.
More about Thai Ginger
Item pic

 

Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union

809 Fairview Place N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED CALAMARI$19.00
spicy cocktail sauce, lemon aioli
More about Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
Item pic

 

Teriyaki & Wok

324 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Strips(5pcs)$6.99
Deep fried calamari strips with our homemade gourmet katsu sauce.
More about Teriyaki & Wok
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Leschi

200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4078 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRIED CALAMARI$19.00
spicy cocktail sauce, lemon aioli
More about Daniel's Broiler - Leschi
Item pic

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$11.50
Lightly battered wild calamari, served with creamy sweet aioli
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Calamari$9.50
served with house spicy lime dressing.
More about Kin Len
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

4548 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Crisps$16.00
served with lemon caper aioli
More about Jak's Grill
Umi Sake House image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Umi Sake House

2230 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (8197 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HH Calamari$7.00
sweet chili sauce & salad w/ yuzu aioli
Crispy Calamari$12.00
fried calamari, sweet chili lime sauce, scallions, spring mix, creamy yuzu aioli
More about Umi Sake House
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Meet the Moon

120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (2378 reviews)
Takeout
VEGAN CALAMARI$14.00
mixed mushrooms in a vodka batter, served with vegan chipotle aioli
More about Meet the Moon
Plum Bistro image

PIZZA

Plum Bistro

1429 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)
Takeout
Oyster mushroom calamari$11.00
Fried oyster mushrooms served with sweet chili sauce and lemon.
More about Plum Bistro

