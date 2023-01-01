Cannellonis in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve cannellonis
More about Pasta & Co - University Village
Pasta & Co - University Village
4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle
|Veal Cannelloni
|$21.45
Fresh pasta filled w/ rich veal, spinach, bechamel sauce & cheese. Enjoy with one of our house sauces!
More about Grazie Ristorante -Southcenter/Tukwila
Grazie Ristorante -Southcenter/Tukwila
16943 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila
|Cannelloni
|$22.00
Three fresh pasta sheets, stuffed with ground sausage, chicken, mushrooms, fresh spinach, ricotta, Parmesan & fresh mozzarella cheese, serve atop marinara sauce & covered with with béchamel cream sauce & Parmesan cheese
|Crab Cannelloni
|$28.00
Three shells of pasta stuffed with local rock crab, ricotta cheese, green onion, and garlic, topped with a rich rosé sauce and Parmesan.