Cappuccino in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve cappuccino
Burien Press
423 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Cappuccino, Traditional 6oz
|$4.50
Big Truck espresso and steamed milk elegantly combined in a 1:2 ratio
Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union
2121 6th Avenue, Seattle
|12oz Cappuccino
|$4.25
double shot of Olympia "Big Truck" organic espresso layered with steamed milk & foam
|8oz Cappuccino
|$3.75
double shot of Olympia "Big Truck" organic espresso layered with steamed milk & foam
|16oz Cappuccino
|$4.75
double shot of Olympia "Big Truck" organic espresso layered with steamed milk & foam
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Cappuccino
|$3.00
Two shots of espresso with a mix of steamed and foamed milk. The classic!
Retreat - Green Lake
6900 East Green Lake Way North, Seattle
|Cappuccino
2 shots espresso, steamed milk and foam.
Portage Bay Cafe
4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Fonte dark roasted espresso
Rapport
700 Broadway East, Seattle
|Cappuccino
|$4.25
Espresso with velvety steamed milk - 6 oz
Old Salt - Fremont
3621 Stone Way North, Seattle
|Cappuccino 12 oz
|$4.50
Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.
|Cappuccino 8 oz
|$4.00
Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.
Red Arrow Coffee
425 NW Market ST, Seattle
|Cappuccino - Small
|$4.00
Belle Epicurean
3109 E Madison St, Seattle
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Rubinstein Bagels - Capitol Hill
403 15th Ave E, Seattle
|12oz Cappuccino
|$4.25
double shot of Olympia "Big Truck" organic espresso layered with steamed milk & foam
|16oz Cappuccino
|$4.75
double shot of Olympia "Big Truck" organic espresso layered with steamed milk & foam
|8oz Cappuccino
|$3.75
double shot of Olympia "Big Truck" organic espresso layered with steamed milk & foam
Distant Worlds Coffeehouse
6417 Roosevelt Way NE #104, Seattle
|Cappuccino
2 shots espresso with steamed milk and lots of foam.
Blazing Bagels - SODO
1911 1st Ave S, Seattle
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
Cappuccino
Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
2510 Northeast Blakeley Street, Seattle
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
Cappuccino
Sabine
5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle
|Cappuccino
|$4.25
Caffe Fiore double shot of espresso with foamy steamed milk
Lola
2000 4th Ave, Seattle
|Cappuccino
|$4.25