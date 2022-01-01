Carne asada in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve carne asada
More about The Matador
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Skirt Steak- Carne Asada
|$21.00
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro
|Carne Asada Sandwich
|$14.50
Grilled marinated steak, caramalized onions, serrano slaw, roasted poblano, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo. Served with seasoned French fries.
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill
Poquitos Capitol Hill
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Carne Asada
|$29.00
Marinated grilled New York strip steak with pinto beans, grilled onion and jalapeños. Served with rice and tortillas.
More about The Matador
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Matador
4546 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Skirt Steak- Carne Asada
|$21.00
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro
|Carne Asada Sandwich
|$14.50
Grilled marinated steak, caramalized onions, serrano slaw, roasted poblano, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo. Served with seasoned French fries.
|Ribeye- Carne Asada
|$21.00
8oz of marinated skirt steak charbroiled to perfection. Served with chile achiote rice, Mexican black beans, charred red bell and jalapeno peppers and street style fire roasted corn topped with cotija cheese.
More about EL CAMINO
EL CAMINO
607 N 35th St, Seattle
|Carne Asada Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled Harris Ranch natural skirt steak, avocado, tomato, onion, organic greens, chipotle mayo. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa molcajete.
**Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
|Side Carne Asada
|$5.00
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$18.50
Grilled Harris Ranch all natural skirt steak, flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four Mexican cheeses, sour cream, our infamous Mole Coloradito Sauce! NOTE: Sour cream and sauce come on the side.
More about Las Palmas Restaurant
GRILL
Las Palmas Restaurant
19840 International Blvd, Seatac
|Carne Asada
|Carne Asada Enchilada
More about Fonda La Catrina
Fonda La Catrina
5905 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Carne Asada Plate
|$20.00
|Straight Up Carne Asada
|$15.00
Two eggs, name your style, fried potatoes, black beans & tortillas. Served with a side of Carne Asada.
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|CARNE ASADA
|$20.00
Thin cut flame broiled skirt steak served with refried beans, spanish rice, grilled jalapeño, guacamole, grilled scallions and hand made tortillas.
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with flame broiled carne asada. whole beans and rice topped with mild salsa roja. queso ranchero, pico de Gallo and guacamole.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Cactus Restaurant
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$18.00
Spicy skirt steak, poblano peppers, shredded lettuce, roasted corn salsa, buttermilk crema, cilantro.
|1 Taco Carne Asada
|$8.50
Spicy skirt steak, poblano peppers, shredded lettuce, roasted corn salsa, buttermilk crema, cilantro.
|Carne Asada
|$29.00
St. Helens skirt steak, spicy ancho chile salsa, chile–lime corn, refried black beans, queso blanco, grilled knob onion, housemade corn tortillas.
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Carne Asada
|$19.99
Our famous skirt steak seasoned with our proprietary spices served with guacamole, pico de gallo, warm torillas
|Carne Asada Salad
|$18.99
Fire-grilled skirt steak, spring/iceberg lettuce mix, tomato, avocado, jack cheese, black beans, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
|Carne Asada Adobada
|$19.99
Our famous skirt steak seasoned with our proprietary spices served with guacamole, pico de gallo, warm torillas
More about TnT Taqueria
TnT Taqueria
2114 N 45th Street, Seattle
|Carne Asada Breakfast Taquito
|$7.25
Carne Asada on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo
|Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
|$11.25
Carne asada breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
|Side Carne Asada
|$5.25
More about Laredos Grill
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Carne asada fries
|$14.99
Fries topped with grilled steak, mexican cheeses, pico & crema
|Carne asada skewers
|$9.99
Mesquite grilled carne asada skewers with spicy salsa brava & black bean relish
|Kids Carne Asada
|$6.95
Grilled steak with rice & beans
More about La Palmera
BURRITOS
La Palmera
901 Mercer St, Seattle
|Carne Asada con (4) camarones
|$28.00
Thin sliced skirt steak accompanied with choice of: Camarones La Palmera, A la Crema, Diabla, Mojo de Ajo, or Monterrey, and served with grilled onions and guacamole.
|Carne Asada
|$25.00
Thin sliced skirt steak served with rice, beans, grilled onions, guacamole, and tortillas.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Cactus Restaurant
350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$18.00
Spicy skirt steak, poblano peppers, shredded lettuce, roasted corn salsa, buttermilk crema, cilantro.
|Carne Asada
|$29.00
St. Helens skirt steak, spicy ancho chile salsa, chile–lime corn, refried black beans, queso blanco, grilled knob onion, housemade corn tortillas.
|Carne Asada + Egg
|$24.00
Salsa roja, over easy eggs, Cotija cheese, brunch potatoes, refried black beans, corn tortillas.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Cactus Restaurant
4220 East Madison, Seattle
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$18.00
Spicy skirt steak, poblano peppers, shredded lettuce, roasted corn salsa, buttermilk crema, cilantro.
|Carne Asada
|$29.00
St. Helens skirt steak, spicy ancho chile salsa, chile–lime corn, refried black beans, queso blanco, grilled knob onion, housemade corn tortillas.
|Carne Asada + Egg
|$24.00
Salsa roja, over easy eggs, Cotija cheese, brunch potatoes, refried black beans, corn tortillas.
More about Little Water Cantina
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Little Water Cantina
2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Carne Asada Chimichanga
|$20.00
Carne asada burrito deep-fried and smothered with spicy red 3-chile & queso sauces.
|Carne Asada
|$25.00
Marinated & grilled steak with cantina beans (contains pork), red rice, roasted chilies, grilled mixed vegetable, and green onions. Served with LWC salsa macha and tortillas.
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$14.00
Marinaded and grilled steak , charred onions, poblano chilies, cantina beans (contains pork), red rice, cilantro, Monterrey jack cheese, and sour cream in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of spicy 3-chile sauce.