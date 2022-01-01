Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Skirt Steak- Carne Asada$21.00
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro
Carne Asada Sandwich$14.50
Grilled marinated steak, caramalized onions, serrano slaw, roasted poblano, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo. Served with seasoned French fries.
More about The Matador
Item pic

 

Poquitos Capitol Hill

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$29.00
Marinated grilled New York strip steak with pinto beans, grilled onion and jalapeños. Served with rice and tortillas.
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Matador

4546 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Skirt Steak- Carne Asada$21.00
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro
Carne Asada Sandwich$14.50
Grilled marinated steak, caramalized onions, serrano slaw, roasted poblano, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo. Served with seasoned French fries.
Ribeye- Carne Asada$21.00
8oz of marinated skirt steak charbroiled to perfection. Served with chile achiote rice, Mexican black beans, charred red bell and jalapeno peppers and street style fire roasted corn topped with cotija cheese.
More about The Matador
Item pic

 

EL CAMINO

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Sandwich$17.00
Grilled Harris Ranch natural skirt steak, avocado, tomato, onion, organic greens, chipotle mayo. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa molcajete.
**Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Side Carne Asada$5.00
Carne Asada Burrito$18.50
Grilled Harris Ranch all natural skirt steak, flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four Mexican cheeses, sour cream, our infamous Mole Coloradito Sauce! NOTE: Sour cream and sauce come on the side.
More about EL CAMINO
Las Palmas Restaurant image

GRILL

Las Palmas Restaurant

19840 International Blvd, Seatac

Avg 4.2 (717 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada
Carne Asada Enchilada
More about Las Palmas Restaurant
Fonda La Catrina image

 

Fonda La Catrina

5905 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Plate$20.00
Straight Up Carne Asada$15.00
Two eggs, name your style, fried potatoes, black beans & tortillas. Served with a side of Carne Asada.
More about Fonda La Catrina
Fogon Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CARNE ASADA$20.00
Thin cut flame broiled skirt steak served with refried beans, spanish rice, grilled jalapeño, guacamole, grilled scallions and hand made tortillas.
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with flame broiled carne asada. whole beans and rice topped with mild salsa roja. queso ranchero, pico de Gallo and guacamole.
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Tacos$18.00
Spicy skirt steak, poblano peppers, shredded lettuce, roasted corn salsa, buttermilk crema, cilantro.
1 Taco Carne Asada$8.50
Spicy skirt steak, poblano peppers, shredded lettuce, roasted corn salsa, buttermilk crema, cilantro.
Carne Asada$29.00
St. Helens skirt steak, spicy ancho chile salsa, chile–lime corn, refried black beans, queso blanco, grilled knob onion, housemade corn tortillas.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Carne Asada image

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada$19.99
Our famous skirt steak seasoned with our proprietary spices served with guacamole, pico de gallo, warm torillas
Carne Asada Salad$18.99
Fire-grilled skirt steak, spring/iceberg lettuce mix, tomato, avocado, jack cheese, black beans, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
Carne Asada Adobada$19.99
Our famous skirt steak seasoned with our proprietary spices served with guacamole, pico de gallo, warm torillas
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
TnT Taqueria image

 

TnT Taqueria

2114 N 45th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Breakfast Taquito$7.25
Carne Asada on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo
Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito$11.25
Carne asada breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Side Carne Asada$5.25
More about TnT Taqueria
Item pic

 

Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne asada fries$14.99
Fries topped with grilled steak, mexican cheeses, pico & crema
Carne asada skewers$9.99
Mesquite grilled carne asada skewers with spicy salsa brava & black bean relish
Kids Carne Asada$6.95
Grilled steak with rice & beans
More about Laredos Grill
Item pic

BURRITOS

La Palmera

901 Mercer St, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4604 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada con (4) camarones$28.00
Thin sliced skirt steak accompanied with choice of: Camarones La Palmera, A la Crema, Diabla, Mojo de Ajo, or Monterrey, and served with grilled onions and guacamole.
Carne Asada$25.00
Thin sliced skirt steak served with rice, beans, grilled onions, guacamole, and tortillas.
More about La Palmera
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Tacos$18.00
Spicy skirt steak, poblano peppers, shredded lettuce, roasted corn salsa, buttermilk crema, cilantro.
Carne Asada$29.00
St. Helens skirt steak, spicy ancho chile salsa, chile–lime corn, refried black beans, queso blanco, grilled knob onion, housemade corn tortillas.
Carne Asada + Egg$24.00
Salsa roja, over easy eggs, Cotija cheese, brunch potatoes, refried black beans, corn tortillas.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

4220 East Madison, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Tacos$18.00
Spicy skirt steak, poblano peppers, shredded lettuce, roasted corn salsa, buttermilk crema, cilantro.
Carne Asada$29.00
St. Helens skirt steak, spicy ancho chile salsa, chile–lime corn, refried black beans, queso blanco, grilled knob onion, housemade corn tortillas.
Carne Asada + Egg$24.00
Salsa roja, over easy eggs, Cotija cheese, brunch potatoes, refried black beans, corn tortillas.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Little Water Cantina

2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Chimichanga$20.00
Carne asada burrito deep-fried and smothered with spicy red 3-chile & queso sauces.
Carne Asada$25.00
Marinated & grilled steak with cantina beans (contains pork), red rice, roasted chilies, grilled mixed vegetable, and green onions. Served with LWC salsa macha and tortillas.
Carne Asada Burrito$14.00
Marinaded and grilled steak , charred onions, poblano chilies, cantina beans (contains pork), red rice, cilantro, Monterrey jack cheese, and sour cream in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of spicy 3-chile sauce.
More about Little Water Cantina
Restaurant banner

 

Jackalope Tex-Mex

4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New York Strip Carne Asada$29.00
12 oz. Royal Ranch New York Strip, Yucatan marinade, grilled spring onion, grilled jalapeno, roasted garlic, half avocado, tortillas, served with black beans and spanish rice
More about Jackalope Tex-Mex

