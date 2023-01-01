Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada tacos in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

Item pic

 

Senor Moose Cafe

5242 Leary Ave North West, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos De Carne Asada$15.00
Four steak tacos topped with salsa, onion, cilantro and garnished with grilled green onions, radishes, limes and avocado
More about Senor Moose Cafe
Agua Verde Cafe image

 

Agua Verde Cafe

1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (2445 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast TACO Carne Asada$5.50
one flour tortilla taco filled with scrambled eggs, Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese, and grilled carne asada
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Consumer pic

 

TnT Taqueria

2114 N 45th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Taco$5.00
More about TnT Taqueria
Consumer pic

 

Portage Bay Cafe - West Seattle

4725 42nd SW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Tacos$15.00
citrus marinated steak sauteed & cradled in three corn tortillas from milpa masa, then layered with a house made salsa verde, diced white onion & cilantro microgreens. served with a side of cafe potatoes & sliced of red radish.
More about Portage Bay Cafe - West Seattle
Item pic

 

La Chingona Taqueria Seattle

2940 Southwest Avalon Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Carne Asada (Grilled Beef Steak)$5.59
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
More about La Chingona Taqueria Seattle
Little Water Cantina image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Little Water Cantina

2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco Vampiros!$7.00
TACOS VAMPIROS special for Halloween! A regional specialty found throughout the year in Mexico and parts of the US: Crispy corn tortillas with golden cheese served with our carne asada, cabbage, pickled red onion, cilantro, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Little Water Cantina

