Carne asada tacos in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
More about Senor Moose Cafe
Senor Moose Cafe
5242 Leary Ave North West, Seattle
|Tacos De Carne Asada
|$15.00
Four steak tacos topped with salsa, onion, cilantro and garnished with grilled green onions, radishes, limes and avocado
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Agua Verde Cafe
1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle
|Breakfast TACO Carne Asada
|$5.50
one flour tortilla taco filled with scrambled eggs, Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese, and grilled carne asada
More about Portage Bay Cafe - West Seattle
Portage Bay Cafe - West Seattle
4725 42nd SW, Seattle
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$15.00
citrus marinated steak sauteed & cradled in three corn tortillas from milpa masa, then layered with a house made salsa verde, diced white onion & cilantro microgreens. served with a side of cafe potatoes & sliced of red radish.
More about La Chingona Taqueria Seattle
La Chingona Taqueria Seattle
2940 Southwest Avalon Way, Seattle
|Taco Carne Asada (Grilled Beef Steak)
|$5.59
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
More about Little Water Cantina
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Little Water Cantina
2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Carne Asada Taco Vampiros!
|$7.00
TACOS VAMPIROS special for Halloween! A regional specialty found throughout the year in Mexico and parts of the US: Crispy corn tortillas with golden cheese served with our carne asada, cabbage, pickled red onion, cilantro, pico de gallo and sour cream.