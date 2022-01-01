Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve carrot cake

Consumer pic

 

Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)

6601 Carleton Avenue South, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Pineapple Cake - Slice$9.50
Carrot Pineapple Cake, Browned Butter Cream Cheese Frosting
More about Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)
Modena image

 

Modena

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARROT CAKE$5.75
More about Modena
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Von's 1000Spirits

1225 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$13.00
Served with scratch salted caramel, brown sugar crumble.
More about Von's 1000Spirits
Item pic

 

Sharps RoastHouse

18427 International Blvd, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buttercream Organic Carrot Cake$13.00
Served with scratch salted caramel, brown sugar crumble.
More about Sharps RoastHouse
Item pic

 

EL CAMINO

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$9.00
Dense and moist carrot cake, made with pineapple, coconut, walnuts and covered in a lemon cream cheese frosting
More about EL CAMINO
Carrot cake with cream Cheese frosting image

SALADS

Plum Chopped

1419 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot cake with cream Cheese frosting$4.50
Housemade Carrot Cake With Fresh Carrots, Spices.
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
More about Plum Chopped
box bar image

 

box bar

5401 California Av SW., Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$10.00
crushed pineapple, coconut, golden raisins, cream cheese frosting, candied walnut on top (contains almond extract)
More about box bar
23a58e55-df2b-4d95-a28f-52fa89644b48 image

 

Union Saloon

3645 Wallingford Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.00
More about Union Saloon
Item pic

PIZZA

Plum Bistro

1429 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake w/Cream Cheese Frosting$8.00
Housemade Carrot Cake With Fresh Carrots, Spices.
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
More about Plum Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Prime Ribs

Dumplings

Pepperoni Pizza

Waffles

Tamales

Parrilla

Garlic Parmesan

Chicken Enchiladas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston