Carrot cake in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve carrot cake
Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)
6601 Carleton Avenue South, Seattle
|Carrot Pineapple Cake - Slice
|$9.50
Carrot Pineapple Cake, Browned Butter Cream Cheese Frosting
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Von's 1000Spirits
1225 1st Ave, Seattle
|Carrot Cake
|$13.00
Served with scratch salted caramel, brown sugar crumble.
Sharps RoastHouse
18427 International Blvd, Seattle
|Buttercream Organic Carrot Cake
|$13.00
Served with scratch salted caramel, brown sugar crumble.
EL CAMINO
607 N 35th St, Seattle
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
Dense and moist carrot cake, made with pineapple, coconut, walnuts and covered in a lemon cream cheese frosting
SALADS
Plum Chopped
1419 12th Ave, Seattle
|Carrot cake with cream Cheese frosting
|$4.50
Housemade Carrot Cake With Fresh Carrots, Spices.
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
box bar
5401 California Av SW., Seattle
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
crushed pineapple, coconut, golden raisins, cream cheese frosting, candied walnut on top (contains almond extract)