Ceviche in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve ceviche

Momiji image

SUSHI

Momiji

1522 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2985 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Momiji Ceviche$14.00
choice of thinly slicer amberjack or sockeye salmon sashimi w/ pico de gallo in yuzu citrus ponzu
King Crab Ceviche$22.00
King crab, snow crab & avocado topped w/ pico de gallo, tobiko, wasabi aioli & yuzu citrus ponzu
More about Momiji
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche con Aguachile$12.00
Refreshingly cold shrimp and scallop marinated in citrus juice and small diced habanero, red bell, and poblano peppers, tossed with a cool cucumber sauce and avocado. And topped with pico de gallo and served with a lime.
More about The Matador
Ceviche Clasico image

 

Pink Salt

3321 W. McGraw St, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche Nikkei (Yellow Fin)$25.00
Peruvian-Japanese style ceviche using Sashimi grade yellowfin tuna, avocado, soy and citrus marinade.
Ceviche Clasico$18.50
Rockfish marinated in leche de tigre, a citrus marinade, served with cancha and sweet potato.
More about Pink Salt
STAR Fusion and Bar image

SUSHI • RAMEN

STAR Fusion and Bar

538 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (221 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Ceviche Salad$18.00
More about STAR Fusion and Bar
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Matador

4546 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche con Aguachile$12.00
Refreshingly cold shrimp and scallop marinated in citrus juice and small diced habanero, red bell, and poblano peppers, tossed with a cool cucumber sauce and avocado. And topped with pico de gallo and served with a lime.
More about The Matador
Item pic

 

Señor Carbón Peruvian Cuisine

625 1st Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche Mixto$22.00
Fresh seafood marinated in tiger milk, accompanied with sweet potato, white corn, Andean corn, and finely sliced onion.
Ceviche Clasico$18.00
Fresh rockfish marinated in a delicious tiger milk, accompanied with sweet potato, white corn, Andean corn, and finely sliced onion.
Ceviche de Atún en crema de ají Amarillo$20.00
Fresh tuna marinated in a delicious tiger milk, accompanied with plantain chips, avocado, corn, Andean corn, and finely sliced onion.
More about Señor Carbón Peruvian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Pablo - Wallingford

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP CEVICHE$15.00
pickled fresno chiles, cucumber, pineapple, citrus, red onion, avocado, cilantro, served on thick-cut tortilla chips
More about Pablo - Wallingford
El Buho image

 

El Buho

9640 A 16th ave SW, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche$15.00
Shrimp cured in lime juice, tossed with onion, cilantro, jalapeno, pineapple, salt and pepper, topped with avocado. Served with chips on the side
More about El Buho
Fonda La Catrina image

 

Fonda La Catrina

5905 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CEVICHE QUART$15.00
House made rockfish ceviche.
More about Fonda La Catrina
Can Bar image

SANDWICHES

Can Bar

9427 17TH AVE SW, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (221 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Ceviche$14.00
Fresh shrimp, served with avocado, tomato and fresh tortillas chips.
More about Can Bar
Fogon Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LUNCH CEVICHE$9.00
Shrimp marinated in lime juice with onions, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber and cilantro.
Served with chips and salsa on the side.
CEVICHE$12.00
Shrimp cured in fresh lime juice with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, cucumber, carrots.
Garnished with avocado and radish.
Served with chips and salsa roja.
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
Item pic

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Ceviche$14.49
Fresh marinated shrimp with lime and chile
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
The Walrus and the Carpenter image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL

The Walrus and the Carpenter

4743 Ballard Ave Nw, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (3189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Halibut Ceviche$18.00
Charred tomato water, cucumber, zhoug
*Raw, Finned Fish & Nightsades
More about The Walrus and the Carpenter
Item pic

 

Grillbird

6501 35th Ave Sw, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (1415 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Ceviche & Guacamole$8.00
A bag of warm house made tortilla chips served with shrimp ceviche and guacamole
More about Grillbird
ca3e9bf3-2dcc-48c6-87ab-6e5f587fc112 image

SEAFOOD

El Sirenito

5901 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rockfish Ceviche$14.00
Pacific rockfish, serrano chile, jicama, radish, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime & saltine crackers
More about El Sirenito
BARRIO image

 

BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP CEVICHE$15.00
pickled fresno, cucumber, pineapple, citrus, red onion, avocado, cilantro, thick-cut tortilla chips
More about BARRIO
Restaurant banner

 

Jackalope Tex-Mex

4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche Tostada$6.00
fresh local rockfish, pineapple, citrus, serrano chilies and avocado
Ceviche Tostada$6.00
line caught Albacore tuna, pineapple, citrus, serrano chiles, avocado
More about Jackalope Tex-Mex

