Ceviche in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve ceviche
SUSHI
Momiji
1522 12th Ave, Seattle
|Momiji Ceviche
|$14.00
choice of thinly slicer amberjack or sockeye salmon sashimi w/ pico de gallo in yuzu citrus ponzu
|King Crab Ceviche
|$22.00
King crab, snow crab & avocado topped w/ pico de gallo, tobiko, wasabi aioli & yuzu citrus ponzu
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Ceviche con Aguachile
|$12.00
Refreshingly cold shrimp and scallop marinated in citrus juice and small diced habanero, red bell, and poblano peppers, tossed with a cool cucumber sauce and avocado. And topped with pico de gallo and served with a lime.
Pink Salt
3321 W. McGraw St, Seattle
|Ceviche Nikkei (Yellow Fin)
|$25.00
Peruvian-Japanese style ceviche using Sashimi grade yellowfin tuna, avocado, soy and citrus marinade.
|Ceviche Clasico
|$18.50
Rockfish marinated in leche de tigre, a citrus marinade, served with cancha and sweet potato.
SUSHI • RAMEN
STAR Fusion and Bar
538 Broadway E, Seattle
|Salmon Ceviche Salad
|$18.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Matador
4546 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Ceviche con Aguachile
|$12.00
Refreshingly cold shrimp and scallop marinated in citrus juice and small diced habanero, red bell, and poblano peppers, tossed with a cool cucumber sauce and avocado. And topped with pico de gallo and served with a lime.
Señor Carbón Peruvian Cuisine
625 1st Avenue, Seattle
|Ceviche Mixto
|$22.00
Fresh seafood marinated in tiger milk, accompanied with sweet potato, white corn, Andean corn, and finely sliced onion.
|Ceviche Clasico
|$18.00
Fresh rockfish marinated in a delicious tiger milk, accompanied with sweet potato, white corn, Andean corn, and finely sliced onion.
|Ceviche de Atún en crema de ají Amarillo
|$20.00
Fresh tuna marinated in a delicious tiger milk, accompanied with plantain chips, avocado, corn, Andean corn, and finely sliced onion.
Pablo - Wallingford
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|SHRIMP CEVICHE
|$15.00
pickled fresno chiles, cucumber, pineapple, citrus, red onion, avocado, cilantro, served on thick-cut tortilla chips
El Buho
9640 A 16th ave SW, Seattle
|Ceviche
|$15.00
Shrimp cured in lime juice, tossed with onion, cilantro, jalapeno, pineapple, salt and pepper, topped with avocado. Served with chips on the side
Fonda La Catrina
5905 Airport Way S, Seattle
|CEVICHE QUART
|$15.00
House made rockfish ceviche.
SANDWICHES
Can Bar
9427 17TH AVE SW, Seattle
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$14.00
Fresh shrimp, served with avocado, tomato and fresh tortillas chips.
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|LUNCH CEVICHE
|$9.00
Shrimp marinated in lime juice with onions, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber and cilantro.
Served with chips and salsa on the side.
|CEVICHE
|$12.00
Shrimp cured in fresh lime juice with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, cucumber, carrots.
Garnished with avocado and radish.
Served with chips and salsa roja.
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$14.49
Fresh marinated shrimp with lime and chile
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL
The Walrus and the Carpenter
4743 Ballard Ave Nw, Seattle
|Halibut Ceviche
|$18.00
Charred tomato water, cucumber, zhoug
*Raw, Finned Fish & Nightsades
Grillbird
6501 35th Ave Sw, Seattle
|Chips & Ceviche & Guacamole
|$8.00
A bag of warm house made tortilla chips served with shrimp ceviche and guacamole
SEAFOOD
El Sirenito
5901 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Rockfish Ceviche
|$14.00
Pacific rockfish, serrano chile, jicama, radish, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime & saltine crackers
BARRIO
1420 12th Ave, Seattle
|SHRIMP CEVICHE
|$15.00
pickled fresno, cucumber, pineapple, citrus, red onion, avocado, cilantro, thick-cut tortilla chips