Chai lattes in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chai lattes
Burien Press
423 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Chai Latte
Evergreen’s Masala & Sweet Fennel Chai Blended to Create a Perfect Balance of Sweet and Spicy
SANDWICHES
Ceres Roasting Company
305 Harrison St, Seattle
|Iced Chai Tea Latte
Moonshot Coffee
9622B 16th Ave SW, Seattle
|Chai Latte
Evergreen’s Masala & Sweet Fennel Chai Blended to Create a Perfect Balance of Sweet and Spicy
PASTRY • DONUTS
General Porpoise Capitol Hill
1020 E Union St, Seattle
|Chai Latte
|$4.00