Cheese enchiladas in Seattle

Poquitos Seattle
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Cheese Enchilada Verde
|$18.00
Cheese enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a verde tomatillo-cream sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (spicy) (V)
|Cheese Enchilada Roja
|$18.00
Cheese enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a guajillo chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (spicy) (V)
El Camino Fremont
607 N 35th St, Seattle
|Cheese Enchiladas / Potosinas
|$16.00
Three corn tortillas filled with 4 Mexican cheeses, topped with your choice of mole sauce, served with beans and rice.
El Grito Taqueria
234 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle
|Cheese Enchilada
|$16.00
Barrio
1420 12th Ave, Seattle
|CHEESE ENCHILADA
|$10.00
oaxaca and jack cheese, roasted pepper-onion rajas, crema, cotija, cilantro, red or green sauce