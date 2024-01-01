Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese enchiladas in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas

Item pic

 

Poquitos Seattle

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Enchilada Verde$18.00
Cheese enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a verde tomatillo-cream sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (spicy) (V)
Cheese Enchilada Roja$18.00
Cheese enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a guajillo chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (spicy) (V)
More about Poquitos Seattle
Item pic

 

El Camino Fremont

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Enchiladas / Potosinas$16.00
Three corn tortillas filled with 4 Mexican cheeses, topped with your choice of mole sauce, served with beans and rice.
More about El Camino Fremont
Fonda La Catrina image

 

FONDA LA CATRINA

5905 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Cheese$13.00
More about FONDA LA CATRINA
Banner pic

 

El Grito Taqueria

234 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Enchilada$16.00
More about El Grito Taqueria
Item pic

 

Barrio

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESE ENCHILADA$10.00
oaxaca and jack cheese, roasted pepper-onion rajas, crema, cotija, cilantro, red or green sauce
More about Barrio
Item pic

 

Jackalope Tex-Mex & Cantina

4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Enchiladas with Brisket Chili Gravy$20.00
the original Tex-Mex meal
Two cheese enchiladas smothered in brisket chili gravy. Served with bacon refried beans and Spanish rice
More about Jackalope Tex-Mex & Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Caesar Salad

Sesame Tofu

Burritos

Risotto

Thai Tea

Spinach Salad

Omelettes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (90 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1183 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (586 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (808 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston