Cheese fries in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve cheese fries
The Wing Dome - Armory
305 Harrison Street, Seattle
|Fried Garlic Cheese Curds
|$9.95
Served with marinara
Rubinstein Bagels
Serving Greater Seattle, Seattle
|Fried Onion & Chive Cream Cheese (8oz)
|$9.00
Hatch Cantina
200 Bell Street, Seattle
|Chili cheese fries
|$16.00
Topped with pepperjack, green chili, cotija, cilantro and green onion.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Queen Anne Beerhall - 203 W Thomas St
203 W Thomas St, Seattle
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$12.00
Covered in our housemade beanless chili, with shredded cheddar and diced onion. Made to share!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack - Seattle
200 S Jackson St, Seattle
|Cheese Fries
|$0.00
Served with Ranch
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
|Loaded Chili Cheese Fries
|$16.00
Vegan chili, white cheddar, creme fraiche, scallion, red bell pepper, cilantor
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$14.00
White cheddar battered and fried, served with housemade apple butter
HoneyHole Sandwiches
1305 East Jefferson Street, Seattle
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.95
|Cheese Fries
|$5.50
Rubinstein Bagels
403 15th Ave E, Seattle
|Fried Onion & Chive Cream Cheese (8oz)
|$9.00
SANDWICHES
Can Bar
9427 17TH AVE SW, Seattle
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$11.50
Our house fries topped with brisket chili, cheese sauce, green onions and sour cream.
The Wing Dome - Waterfront
1201 Alaskan Way, Seattle
|Fried Garlic Cheese Curds
|$9.95
Served with marinara
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Moon Burgers - Alki Beach
2504 Alki Ave SW,, Seattle
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.99
Hot & Crispy Fries smothered in beef Chili & Topped With Cheddar Cheese
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
HoneyHole Sandwiches
703 E Pike St, Seattle
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.95
|Cheese Fries
|$5.50
Lucky Louie Fish Shack
17801 International Blvd, Seattle
|CHEESE SMOTHERED FRIES
|$12.99
D'lish cheese sauce, cheddar, bacon, green onions, jalapenos & sour cream.
|FRIED TILLAMOOK CHEESE CURDS
|$8.49
Crispy fried Tillamook Cheese Curds. Served with house-made BBQ Ranch.
ICE CREAM • CURRY
Nana's Green Tea Seattle
1007 Stewart St, Seattle
|Cheese Tonkatsu Rice Plate (Fried Pork)
|$16.00
Deep fried pork cutlet stuffed with mozzarella cheese with shredded cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, rice, and miso soup.
*contains gluten, dairy
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Geraldine's Counter
4872 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
|chilli cheese fries
|$9.50