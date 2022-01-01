Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

 

The Wing Dome - Armory

305 Harrison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Garlic Cheese Curds$9.95
Served with marinara
87e20db7-07dc-4b61-91fe-2cc6d572fc95 image

 

Rubinstein Bagels

Serving Greater Seattle, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Onion & Chive Cream Cheese (8oz)$9.00
Consumer pic

 

Hatch Cantina

200 Bell Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili cheese fries$16.00
Topped with pepperjack, green chili, cotija, cilantro and green onion.
Main pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Queen Anne Beerhall - 203 W Thomas St

203 W Thomas St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$12.00
Covered in our housemade beanless chili, with shredded cheddar and diced onion. Made to share!
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack - Seattle

200 S Jackson St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (5414 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries$0.00
Served with Ranch
Capitol Cider image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Loaded Chili Cheese Fries$16.00
Vegan chili, white cheddar, creme fraiche, scallion, red bell pepper, cilantor
Fried Cheese Curds$14.00
White cheddar battered and fried, served with housemade apple butter
Consumer pic

 

HoneyHole Sandwiches

1305 East Jefferson Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$8.95
Cheese Fries$5.50
Item pic

 

Rubinstein Bagels

403 15th Ave E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Onion & Chive Cream Cheese (8oz)$9.00
Can Bar image

SANDWICHES

Can Bar

9427 17TH AVE SW, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (221 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$11.50
Our house fries topped with brisket chili, cheese sauce, green onions and sour cream.
Item pic

 

The Wing Dome - Waterfront

1201 Alaskan Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Garlic Cheese Curds$9.95
Served with marinara
Blue Moon Burgers image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Moon Burgers - Alki Beach

2504 Alki Ave SW,, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$5.99
Hot & Crispy Fries smothered in beef Chili & Topped With Cheddar Cheese
Consumer pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

HoneyHole Sandwiches

703 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2356 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$8.95
Cheese Fries$5.50
PETOSKEY'S image

 

Petoskey's

125 North 36 Street, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BEER CHEESE BACON FRIES$12.00
Item pic

 

Lucky Louie Fish Shack

17801 International Blvd, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESE SMOTHERED FRIES$12.99
D'lish cheese sauce, cheddar, bacon, green onions, jalapenos & sour cream.
FRIED TILLAMOOK CHEESE CURDS$8.49
Crispy fried Tillamook Cheese Curds. Served with house-made BBQ Ranch.
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CURRY

Nana's Green Tea Seattle

1007 Stewart St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Tonkatsu Rice Plate (Fried Pork)$16.00
Deep fried pork cutlet stuffed with mozzarella cheese with shredded cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, rice, and miso soup.
*contains gluten, dairy
Geraldine's Counter image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Geraldine's Counter

4872 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
chilli cheese fries$9.50
Item pic

 

The Wing Dome - Greenwood

7818 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Garlic Cheese Curds$9.95
Served with marinara
