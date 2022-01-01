Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Fiasco image

 

Fiasco

3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHEESE PIZZA$14.00
classic and delicious... a good vessel to add whatever you want!
CLASSIC CHEESE PIZZA$8.50
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina
More about Fiasco
Simple Cheese Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Serious Pie - Downtown

2001 4th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Simple Cheese Pizza$18.00
Tomato sauce, provolone
More about Serious Pie - Downtown
Item pic

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Pizza Cheese$3.00
More about Mainstay Provisions
Von's 1000Spirits image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Von's 1000Spirits

1225 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Cheese Pizza (I Don't Know)$11.00
Kid friendly pizza with red sauce over fresh whole milk mozzarella. “No green stuff” (Vegan cheese add 2)
More about Von's 1000Spirits
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Serious Pie Ballard

5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1004 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Simple Cheese Pizza$18.00
More about Serious Pie Ballard
NY Cheese Pizza 16" (8 Slices) image

 

Fat Tomato Seattle

1542 12th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NY Cheese Pizza 16" (8 Slices)$19.00
NY Cheese Pizza 12" (6 Slices)$14.00
More about Fat Tomato Seattle
Cheese Pizza image

PIZZA

Willmott's Ghost

2100 6th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (179 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$22.00
Rossa sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, provolone, and oregano.
More about Willmott's Ghost
Trailbend Taproom image

PIZZA • SALADS

Trailbend Taproom

1118 NW 50th St., Seattle

Avg 4.2 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$16.00
Kids Cheese Pizza$8.00
More about Trailbend Taproom
Elemental Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL

Elemental Pizza

2634 NE University Village St., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheese Pizza$7.00
Plain Cheese Pizza$15.50
More about Elemental Pizza
The Masonry image

PIZZA

The Masonry

730 N 34th St, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (614 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
"Kids" Cheese Pizza$12.00
More about The Masonry

