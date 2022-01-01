Cheese pizza in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve cheese pizza
Fiasco
3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE
|CHEESE PIZZA
|$14.00
classic and delicious... a good vessel to add whatever you want!
|CLASSIC CHEESE PIZZA
|$8.50
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina
PIZZA • SALADS
Serious Pie - Downtown
2001 4th Ave, Seattle
|Simple Cheese Pizza
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, provolone
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Von's 1000Spirits
1225 1st Ave, Seattle
|Kids Cheese Pizza (I Don't Know)
|$11.00
Kid friendly pizza with red sauce over fresh whole milk mozzarella. “No green stuff” (Vegan cheese add 2)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Serious Pie Ballard
5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle
|Simple Cheese Pizza
|$18.00
Fat Tomato Seattle
1542 12th Street, Seattle
|NY Cheese Pizza 16" (8 Slices)
|$19.00
|NY Cheese Pizza 12" (6 Slices)
|$14.00
PIZZA
Willmott's Ghost
2100 6th Ave, Seattle
|Cheese Pizza
|$22.00
Rossa sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, provolone, and oregano.
PIZZA • SALADS
Trailbend Taproom
1118 NW 50th St., Seattle
|Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$8.00
PIZZA • GRILL
Elemental Pizza
2634 NE University Village St., Seattle
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$7.00
|Plain Cheese Pizza
|$15.50