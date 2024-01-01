Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve chef salad

Consumer pic

 

Olympia Pizza and Spaghetti House III

516 15th Ave E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$16.00
Includes pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, mushrooms, olives, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, artichokes and pepperoncini with your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Olympia Pizza and Spaghetti House III
Banner pic

 

Imperial Palace Casino - 15901 West Valley Highway

15901 West Valley Highway, Tukwila

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHEF SALAD$18.00
More about Imperial Palace Casino - 15901 West Valley Highway
La Palmera image

BURRITOS

La Palmera Mexican Restaurant

901 Mercer St, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4604 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$20.00
More about La Palmera Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Crispy Tacos

Chicken Noodles

Crispy Chicken

Honey Garlic Chicken

French Fries

Edamame

Octopus

Strawberry Shortcake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (91 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1209 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (602 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston