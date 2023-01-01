Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken biryani in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken biryani

Item pic

 

Masala of India - Northgate

507 Northeast Northgate Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Biryani$21.99
Highly aromatic Basmati rice cooked with pieces of chicken and a special blend of herbs and spices.
More about Masala of India - Northgate
Kanak image

 

Kanak - 2211 4th ave

2211 4th ave, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
chicken Biryani half$65.00
More about Kanak - 2211 4th ave
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant - University District

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Royal Biryani Chicken
A classical Mughlai dish cooked with chicken curry, basmati rice, cashew nuts, and saffron.
Royal Biryani Chicken
A classical Mughlai dish cooked with chicken curry, basmati rice, cashew nuts, and saffron.
More about Cedars Restaurant - University District
Consumer pic

 

Kedai Makan

1449 E Pine St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Biryani$19.00
More about Kedai Makan

