Chicken burritos in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken burritos
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill
Poquitos Capitol Hill
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Chicken Tinga Burrito
|$15.00
Chicken tinga, rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream. Served with a house salad. (spicy)
More about Hatch Cantina
Hatch Cantina
200 Bell Street, Seattle
|Chicken burrito
|$19.00
Grilled red chile marinated chicken breast with roasted squash, papperjack, red rice and beans. Smothered in green red or both chilies (Xmas style)
More about EL CAMINO - Fremont, Seattle
EL CAMINO - Fremont, Seattle
607 N 35th St, Seattle
|Chicken Tinga Burrito
|$16.50
Shredded Chicken, large flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four Mexican cheeses, sour cream, romaine lettuce served with tomato~chipotle tinga sauce. NOTE: Sour cream and sauce come on the side.
More about El Buho
El Buho
9640 A 16th ave SW, Seattle
|Chicken and Mushroom burrito
|$15.00
This burrito is BIG enough to share. Shredded chicken and white mushrooms sauteed with cream and wrapped up in a flour tortilla with rice and Monterey jack cheese. Served with extra sauce on the side.
More about Cactus Restaurant - Alki Beach
Cactus Restaurant - Alki Beach
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Kids Chicken Burrito
|$8.00
Burrito with cheese, shredded all natural chicken thigh and black beans.
More about TnT Taqueria
TnT Taqueria
2114 N 45th Street, Seattle
|Chicken Breakfast Burrito
|$9.75
Green chile braised chicken breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
|Green Chile Braised Chicken Burrito
|$9.50
Green chile braised chicken with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
More about Cactus Restaurant - South Lake Union
Cactus Restaurant - South Lake Union
350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle
|Kids Chicken Burrito
|$8.00
Burrito with cheese, shredded all natural chicken thigh and black beans.
More about Cactus Restaurant - Madison Park
Cactus Restaurant - Madison Park
4220 East Madison, Seattle
|Kids Chicken Burrito
|$8.00
Burrito with cheese, shredded all natural chicken thigh and black beans.