Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Poquitos Capitol Hill image

 

Poquitos Capitol Hill

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tinga Burrito$15.00
Chicken tinga, rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream. Served with a house salad. (spicy)
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill
Consumer pic

 

Hatch Cantina

200 Bell Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken burrito$19.00
Grilled red chile marinated chicken breast with roasted squash, papperjack, red rice and beans. Smothered in green red or both chilies (Xmas style)
More about Hatch Cantina
Chicken Tinga Burrito image

 

EL CAMINO - Fremont, Seattle

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tinga Burrito$16.50
Shredded Chicken, large flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four Mexican cheeses, sour cream, romaine lettuce served with tomato~chipotle tinga sauce. NOTE: Sour cream and sauce come on the side.
More about EL CAMINO - Fremont, Seattle
El Buho image

 

El Buho

9640 A 16th ave SW, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken and Mushroom burrito$15.00
This burrito is BIG enough to share. Shredded chicken and white mushrooms sauteed with cream and wrapped up in a flour tortilla with rice and Monterey jack cheese. Served with extra sauce on the side.
More about El Buho
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant - Alki Beach

2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Burrito$8.00
Burrito with cheese, shredded all natural chicken thigh and black beans.
More about Cactus Restaurant - Alki Beach
Consumer pic

 

TnT Taqueria

2114 N 45th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Breakfast Burrito$9.75
Green chile braised chicken breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Green Chile Braised Chicken Burrito$9.50
Green chile braised chicken with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
More about TnT Taqueria
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant - South Lake Union

350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Burrito$8.00
Burrito with cheese, shredded all natural chicken thigh and black beans.
More about Cactus Restaurant - South Lake Union
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant - Madison Park

4220 East Madison, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Burrito$8.00
Burrito with cheese, shredded all natural chicken thigh and black beans.
More about Cactus Restaurant - Madison Park
Little Water Cantina image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Little Water Cantina

2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tinga Burrito$13.00
Spicy red chile, onion, and tomato-braised chicken with cantina beans (contains pork), red rice, Monterrey jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream in a grilled flour tortilla.
More about Little Water Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Fried Chicken Salad

Chicken Noodle Soup

Boneless Wings

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Squid

Reuben

Philly Cheesesteaks

Mango Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (845 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston