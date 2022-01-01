Chicken caesar salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Queen Anne Beerhall - 203 W Thomas St
203 W Thomas St, Seattle
|Chicken Caesar Salad LUNCH
|$10.00
Our Peruvian-spiced, rotisserie chicken is tossed with romaine, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing!
Armistice Coffee Roosevelt
6717 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, fried croutons, and shaved parmesan with house Caesar dressing.
GEORGETOWN LIQUOR COMPANY
5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$14.50
Romaine lettuce with house made Caesar dressing, chicken, croutons and Parmesan cheese. Tossed upon request. Gluten Free w/o the croutons!
The Stop
616 1st Ave, Seattle
|Caesar Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Herb Roasted Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, House-Made Croutons, Caesar Dressing
BURRITOS
La Palmera Mexican Restaurant
901 Mercer St, Seattle
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, croutons and Parmesan cheese.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Oak
3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle
|VEGAN Version of Chicken Kale/Romaine Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Baby kale and romaine tossed in a house-made Caesar Dressing with cherry tomatoes and Oak's croutons topped with fried and Rebellyous' plant-based vegan chicken
*contains cashews
|Fried Chicken Kale/Romaine Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Baby kale and romaine tossed in a house-made Caesar Dressing with cherry tomatoes and house-made croutons topped with fresh shaved Parmesan and fried organic Draper Valley chicken breast
*contains cashews
LLFS featuring CHICKY 7am-7pm daily!
17801 International Blvd, Seattle
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$14.99
Crisp Romaine tossed with our *Classic Dressing, Focaccia Croutons and Parmesan. Topped with your Choice of:
2 Crispy Chicky Tenders - Classic
2 Crispy Chicky Tenders - Korean Buffalo Style
Sliced Roasted Chicken Tenders
*Contains Anchovy