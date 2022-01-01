Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Queen Anne Beerhall - 203 W Thomas St

203 W Thomas St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad LUNCH$10.00
Our Peruvian-spiced, rotisserie chicken is tossed with romaine, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing!
More about Queen Anne Beerhall - 203 W Thomas St
Armistice Coffee Roosevelt

6717 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, fried croutons, and shaved parmesan with house Caesar dressing.
More about Armistice Coffee Roosevelt
GEORGETOWN LIQUOR COMPANY

5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (873 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$14.50
Romaine lettuce with house made Caesar dressing, chicken, croutons and Parmesan cheese. Tossed upon request. Gluten Free w/o the croutons!
More about GEORGETOWN LIQUOR COMPANY
The Stop

616 1st Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Chicken Salad$16.00
Herb Roasted Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, House-Made Croutons, Caesar Dressing
More about The Stop
BURRITOS

La Palmera Mexican Restaurant

901 Mercer St, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4604 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, croutons and Parmesan cheese.
More about La Palmera Mexican Restaurant
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Oak

3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGAN Version of Chicken Kale/Romaine Caesar Salad$17.00
Baby kale and romaine tossed in a house-made Caesar Dressing with cherry tomatoes and Oak's croutons topped with fried and Rebellyous' plant-based vegan chicken
*contains cashews
Fried Chicken Kale/Romaine Caesar Salad$17.00
Baby kale and romaine tossed in a house-made Caesar Dressing with cherry tomatoes and house-made croutons topped with fresh shaved Parmesan and fried organic Draper Valley chicken breast
*contains cashews
More about Oak
LLFS featuring CHICKY 7am-7pm daily!

17801 International Blvd, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$14.99
Crisp Romaine tossed with our *Classic Dressing, Focaccia Croutons and Parmesan. Topped with your Choice of:
2 Crispy Chicky Tenders - Classic
2 Crispy Chicky Tenders - Korean Buffalo Style
Sliced Roasted Chicken Tenders
*Contains Anchovy
More about LLFS featuring CHICKY 7am-7pm daily!

