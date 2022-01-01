Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Item pic

 

Harried & Hungry - 515 S Michigan Street

515 S Michigan Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.62
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, House Garlic Croutons, Fresh Lemon & Romaine with House Caesar Dressing in Whole Wheat Wrap
Fried Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.80
Fried Chicken, Parmesan, House Garlic Croutons, Fresh Lemon & Romaine with House Caesar Dressing in Whole Wheat Wrap
Half Chicken Caesar Wrap$6.20
More about Harried & Hungry - 515 S Michigan Street
Main pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Queen Anne Beerhall - 203 W Thomas St

203 W Thomas St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar WRAP!!$10.00
Our Peruvian-spiced, rotisserie chicken is wrapped in a flour tortilla with romaine, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing! Served with fries.
More about Queen Anne Beerhall - 203 W Thomas St
Item pic

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Kale Caesar Wrap$12.00
Chicken, Kale, Parmesan, Farro, Pumpkin Seeds & Caesar Dressing with a Roma Tomato Wrap
More about Mainstay Provisions
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Trailbend Taproom

1118 NW 50th St., Seattle

Avg 4.2 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Caesar Wrap$16.00
wheat tortilla, grilled chicken breast, bacon, creamy caesar dressing, romaine lettuce
More about Trailbend Taproom
Oak image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Oak

3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap Special$17.00
Fried Chicken Breast, smoked bacon, baby kale and romaine lettuce mix, cherry tomatoes, and shaved parmesan with Oak's house-made Caesar dressing in a spinach wrap ***contains cashews***
More about Oak
Banner pic

 

Harried & Hungry @ The Allen Institute - 615 Westlake Ave N

615 Westlake Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.25
Fried Chicken, Tomato, Parmesan, Romaine and Croutons in a Whole Wheat Tortilla
More about Harried & Hungry @ The Allen Institute - 615 Westlake Ave N

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Curry Chicken

Chicken Salad

Lasagna

Milkshakes

Cucumber Salad

Garlic Parmesan

Mango Salad

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (922 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston