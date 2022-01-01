Chicken caesar wraps in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
More about Harried & Hungry - 515 S Michigan Street
Harried & Hungry - 515 S Michigan Street
515 S Michigan Street, Seattle
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.62
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, House Garlic Croutons, Fresh Lemon & Romaine with House Caesar Dressing in Whole Wheat Wrap
|Fried Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.80
Fried Chicken, Parmesan, House Garlic Croutons, Fresh Lemon & Romaine with House Caesar Dressing in Whole Wheat Wrap
|Half Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$6.20
More about Queen Anne Beerhall - 203 W Thomas St
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Queen Anne Beerhall - 203 W Thomas St
203 W Thomas St, Seattle
|Chicken Caesar WRAP!!
|$10.00
Our Peruvian-spiced, rotisserie chicken is wrapped in a flour tortilla with romaine, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing! Served with fries.
More about Mainstay Provisions
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Chicken Kale Caesar Wrap
|$12.00
Chicken, Kale, Parmesan, Farro, Pumpkin Seeds & Caesar Dressing with a Roma Tomato Wrap
More about Trailbend Taproom
PIZZA • SALADS
Trailbend Taproom
1118 NW 50th St., Seattle
|Chicken Bacon Caesar Wrap
|$16.00
wheat tortilla, grilled chicken breast, bacon, creamy caesar dressing, romaine lettuce
More about Oak
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Oak
3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle
|Chicken Caesar Wrap Special
|$17.00
Fried Chicken Breast, smoked bacon, baby kale and romaine lettuce mix, cherry tomatoes, and shaved parmesan with Oak's house-made Caesar dressing in a spinach wrap ***contains cashews***
More about Harried & Hungry @ The Allen Institute - 615 Westlake Ave N
Harried & Hungry @ The Allen Institute - 615 Westlake Ave N
615 Westlake Ave N, Seattle
|Fried Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.25
Fried Chicken, Tomato, Parmesan, Romaine and Croutons in a Whole Wheat Tortilla