Chicken curry in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve chicken curry

Item pic

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Chicken And Lentil Soup$6.00
Curried Chicken, Lentils, Carrots, Celery, Onion, Greens *GF
Curried Chicken Wrap$12.00
Curried Chicken, Pickled Currants, Red Onions, Arugula & Cashews with Spinach Wrap
Curried Chicken Salad 8oz$6.00
pickled currants, red onions, cashews, arugula
More about Mainstay Provisions
Anju Bar and Eatery image

 

Anju Bar and Eatery

9641 15th Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Korean Curry w/ chicken$11.00
Classic Korean style curry with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chicken on a bed of rice. Not gluten-free. Contains dairy. Reheats well.
More about Anju Bar and Eatery
Consumer pic

PASTRY

Ba Bar - Capitol Hill

550 12TH AVE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Chicken Curry$14.00
Saigon chicken curry, lemongrass, bird-eye chili, potato, carrot, rice.
Spicy Chicken Curry$14.90
Saigon chicken curry, lemongrass, bird-eye chili, potato, carrot, rice.
More about Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
Kanak image

 

Kanak

2211 4th ave, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Coconut Curry$80.00
More about Kanak
Coconut Curry Chicken image

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coconut Curry Chicken
Rich curry cooked with coconuts, ginger, garlic and special blend of spices.
Curry Specialties Chicken$17.95
A traditional brown curry prepared with chicken, tomatoes, onions, and fresh herbs.
Curry Specialties Chicken$13.95
A traditional brown curry prepared with chicken, tomatoes, onions, and fresh herbs.
More about Cedars Restaurant
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle

4720 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curry Chicken Rice Bowl -$14.75
Braised chicken breast, carrots, celery, red onion, red bell pepper, and spinach in a rich curry cream with jasmine rice and lime on the side. Served a la carte.
More about Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
Elemental Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL

Elemental Pizza

2634 NE University Village St., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Pizza$18.75
House-made curry sauce with grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, red & yellow peppers and basil.
More about Elemental Pizza
Chicken Katsu Curry image

ICE CREAM • CURRY

Nana's Green Tea

1007 Stewart St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Chicken Katsu (no curry)$8.50
Chicken katsu cutlet
*contains gluten
Side Karaage Chicken (no curry)$8.00
5 pieces of Karaage Chicken
*contains gluten
Chicken Katsu Curry$14.00
deep fried panko breaded chicken cutlet, Japanese curry sauce, with rice
*contains gluten
More about Nana's Green Tea
Item pic

 

Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
L Battered Chicken Red Curry$15.50
Battered chicken breast topped with house red curry and basil leaves. Served with ginger rice
L Chicken Red Curry$16.00
House red curry with, steam chicken breast, winter melon, and basil. Served with choices of Roti pancake OR jasmine rice.
Battered Chicken Red Curry$15.50
Battered chicken breast topped with house red curry. Served with ginger rice
More about Kin Len
Banner pic

 

Madison Kitchen

4122 East Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken
Our Own Roasted Chicken Breast with Creamy Curry Dressing, Celery, & Grapes
**These Salads are Pre-made we cannot accept special requests such as dressing on the side
More about Madison Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Noi Thai Cuisine

7900 East Green Lake Drive Suite 101/102, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SP- Chicken Curry Puffs$12.95
More about Noi Thai Cuisine

