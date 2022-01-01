Chicken curry in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken curry
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Curried Chicken And Lentil Soup
|$6.00
Curried Chicken, Lentils, Carrots, Celery, Onion, Greens *GF
|Curried Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Curried Chicken, Pickled Currants, Red Onions, Arugula & Cashews with Spinach Wrap
|Curried Chicken Salad 8oz
|$6.00
pickled currants, red onions, cashews, arugula
Anju Bar and Eatery
9641 15th Ave SW, Seattle
|Korean Curry w/ chicken
|$11.00
Classic Korean style curry with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chicken on a bed of rice. Not gluten-free. Contains dairy. Reheats well.
Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
550 12TH AVE, Seattle
|Spicy Chicken Curry
|$14.00
Saigon chicken curry, lemongrass, bird-eye chili, potato, carrot, rice.
|Spicy Chicken Curry
|$14.90
Saigon chicken curry, lemongrass, bird-eye chili, potato, carrot, rice.
Cedars Restaurant
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Coconut Curry Chicken
Rich curry cooked with coconuts, ginger, garlic and special blend of spices.
|Curry Specialties Chicken
|$17.95
A traditional brown curry prepared with chicken, tomatoes, onions, and fresh herbs.
|Curry Specialties Chicken
|$13.95
A traditional brown curry prepared with chicken, tomatoes, onions, and fresh herbs.
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
4720 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Curry Chicken Rice Bowl -
|$14.75
Braised chicken breast, carrots, celery, red onion, red bell pepper, and spinach in a rich curry cream with jasmine rice and lime on the side. Served a la carte.
Elemental Pizza
2634 NE University Village St., Seattle
|Chicken Curry Pizza
|$18.75
House-made curry sauce with grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, red & yellow peppers and basil.
Nana's Green Tea
1007 Stewart St, Seattle
|Side Chicken Katsu (no curry)
|$8.50
Chicken katsu cutlet
*contains gluten
|Side Karaage Chicken (no curry)
|$8.00
5 pieces of Karaage Chicken
*contains gluten
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$14.00
deep fried panko breaded chicken cutlet, Japanese curry sauce, with rice
*contains gluten
Kin Len
3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle
|L Battered Chicken Red Curry
|$15.50
Battered chicken breast topped with house red curry and basil leaves. Served with ginger rice
|L Chicken Red Curry
|$16.00
House red curry with, steam chicken breast, winter melon, and basil. Served with choices of Roti pancake OR jasmine rice.
|Battered Chicken Red Curry
|$15.50
Battered chicken breast topped with house red curry. Served with ginger rice
Madison Kitchen
4122 East Madison Street, Seattle
|Curry Chicken
Our Own Roasted Chicken Breast with Creamy Curry Dressing, Celery, & Grapes
**These Salads are Pre-made we cannot accept special requests such as dressing on the side