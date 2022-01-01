Chicken enchiladas in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Poquitos Capitol Hill

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchilada Roja$18.00
Chicken enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a guajillo chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Enchilada Verde$18.00
Chicken enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a verde tomatillo-cream sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (spicy)
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill
Item pic

 

Pablo - Wallingford

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHIPOTLE BRAISED CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$19.00
jack and oaxaca cheese, roasted pepper and onion rajas, crema, cotija and cilantro
More about Pablo - Wallingford
Las Palmas Restaurant image

GRILL

Las Palmas Restaurant

19840 International Blvd, Seatac

Avg 4.2 (717 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchilada
More about Las Palmas Restaurant
Fonda La Catrina image

 

Fonda La Catrina

5905 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Chicken$13.00
More about Fonda La Catrina
Agua Verde Cafe image

 

Agua Verde Cafe

1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (2445 reviews)
Takeout
Spring Veggie Enchiladas add Chicken$18.00
three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, roasted carrots, mint,
green garbanzos, topped with a carrot & fennel sauce, sour cream, cilantro, queso fresco
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Fogon Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN ENCHILADA$12.00
One chicken enchilada with roasted tomatillo salsa topped with lettuce, crema and queso cotija.
served with rice and refried beans.
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
Item pic

 

BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$19.00
More about BARRIO
Restaurant banner

 

Jackalope Tex-Mex

4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Verde Enchilada$18.00
Two chicken enchiladas with roasted tomatillo sauce, cheese, shredded chicken thighs, crema
served with bacon refried beans and Spanish rice
Chicken Verde Enchiladas$21.00
Roasted tomatillo sauce, cheese, shredded chicken thighs, crema. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
More about Jackalope Tex-Mex

