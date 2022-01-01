Chicken enchiladas in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Poquitos Capitol Hill
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Chicken Enchilada Roja
|$18.00
Chicken enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a guajillo chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans.
|Chicken Enchilada Verde
|$18.00
Chicken enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a verde tomatillo-cream sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (spicy)
Pablo - Wallingford
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|CHIPOTLE BRAISED CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$19.00
jack and oaxaca cheese, roasted pepper and onion rajas, crema, cotija and cilantro
Las Palmas Restaurant
19840 International Blvd, Seatac
|Chicken Enchilada
Agua Verde Cafe
1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle
|Spring Veggie Enchiladas add Chicken
|$18.00
three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, roasted carrots, mint,
green garbanzos, topped with a carrot & fennel sauce, sour cream, cilantro, queso fresco
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|CHICKEN ENCHILADA
|$12.00
One chicken enchilada with roasted tomatillo salsa topped with lettuce, crema and queso cotija.
served with rice and refried beans.
Jackalope Tex-Mex
4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
|Chicken Verde Enchilada
|$18.00
Two chicken enchiladas with roasted tomatillo sauce, cheese, shredded chicken thighs, crema
served with bacon refried beans and Spanish rice
|Chicken Verde Enchiladas
|$21.00
Roasted tomatillo sauce, cheese, shredded chicken thighs, crema. Served with beans and Spanish rice.