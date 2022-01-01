Chicken fajitas in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Chicken Fajita Salad -
|$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch dressing, colby jack cheese, fajita seasoning sauteed onions, green and red peppers, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives and crispy tortilla strips.
Cactus Restaurant
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.00
All natural grilled chicken breast served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Chicken Fajitas
|$18.49
Marinated Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
|Steak & Chicken Fajitas
|$19.49
Steak & Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle
|Chicken Fajita Salad -
|$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch dressing, colby jack cheese, fajita seasoning sauteed onions, green and red peppers, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives and crispy tortilla strips.
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Fajita Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
|$17.99
Flour tortilla, peppers, onions, mexican cheeses, guac, sour cream & pico
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
4720 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Chicken Fajita Salad -
|$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch dressing, Colby Jack cheese, fajita seasoning sautéed onions, green and red peppers, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives and crispy tortilla strips. Sautéed veggies and dressing served on the side for take-out orders.
Jackalope Tex-Mex
4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
|Chicken al Carbon Fajitas Pequeno
|$19.00
all fajitas served with roasted peppers, carmelized onions, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, bacon charro beans, spanish rice, and your choice of homemade flour, corn, or "mixto" tortillas
|Chicken al Carbon Fajitas Grande
|$31.00
all fajitas served with roasted peppers, carmelized onions, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, bacon charro beans, spanish rice, and your choice of homemade flour, corn, or "mixto" tortillas