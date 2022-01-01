Chicken fajitas in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

255 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.2 (1193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajita Salad -$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch dressing, colby jack cheese, fajita seasoning sauteed onions, green and red peppers, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives and crispy tortilla strips.
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
Chicken Fajitas image

 

Cactus Restaurant

2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$19.00
All natural grilled chicken breast served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar image

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$18.49
Marinated Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
Steak & Chicken Fajitas$19.49
Steak & Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Item pic

 

Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City

12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajita Salad -$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch dressing, colby jack cheese, fajita seasoning sauteed onions, green and red peppers, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives and crispy tortilla strips.
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
Item pic

 

Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$17.99
Flour tortilla, peppers, onions, mexican cheeses, guac, sour cream & pico
More about Laredos Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle

4720 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajita Salad -$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch dressing, Colby Jack cheese, fajita seasoning sautéed onions, green and red peppers, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives and crispy tortilla strips. Sautéed veggies and dressing served on the side for take-out orders.
More about Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
Chicken Fajitas image

 

Cactus Restaurant

350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$19.00
All natural grilled chicken breast served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Chicken Fajitas image

 

Cactus Restaurant

4220 East Madison, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$19.00
All natural grilled chicken breast served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Jackalope Tex-Mex

4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken al Carbon Fajitas Pequeno$19.00
all fajitas served with roasted peppers, carmelized onions, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, bacon charro beans, spanish rice, and your choice of homemade flour, corn, or "mixto" tortillas
Chicken al Carbon Fajitas Grande$31.00
all fajitas served with roasted peppers, carmelized onions, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, bacon charro beans, spanish rice, and your choice of homemade flour, corn, or "mixto" tortillas
More about Jackalope Tex-Mex

