Chicken fried rice in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Normandy Teriyaki image

 

Normandy Teriyaki

17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$12.99
Chicken Fried Rice
More about Normandy Teriyaki
Item pic

 

Marination

2000 6th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miso Ginger Chicken Fried Rice$11.00
All Kimchi Fried Rice bowls** are served with a sunny-side up egg* and a garnish of green onions and furikake.
** Kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**
*Contains raw or under cooked foods
More about Marination
Marination ma kai image

 

Marination ma kai

1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Ginger Chicken Fried Rice$11.00
All Kimchi Fried Rice bowls** are served with a sunny-side up egg* and a garnish of green onions and furikake.
** Kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**
*Contains raw or under cooked foods
More about Marination ma kai
Teriyaki & Wok image

 

Teriyaki & Wok

324 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice w/ Chicken $13.99
Fried rice sauteed in a wok at super-high heat with baby carrots,peas, corns, green beans, eggs, and chicken.
More about Teriyaki & Wok
Item pic

 

Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
L Pineapple Fried Rice with Chicken and Prawns$18.00
House fried rice with turmeric powder, pineapple, cube carrots, cashews, onions, raisins, breast chicken, and prawns. Serve in half pineapple shell.
"Gai Tod" Thai Fried Chicken Wings with Sticky Rice$20.00
House deep fried “Kin-len Wings” paired with Thai Papaya Salad and sticky rice.
Pineapple Fried Rice with Chicken and Prawns$18.00
House fried rice with turmeric powder, pineapple, cube carrots, cashews, onions, raisins, breast chicken, and prawns. Serve in half pineapple shell.
More about Kin Len
Restaurant banner

 

Six Pack Foods

5000 University Way NE suite a, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
香菇酱鸡煲仔饭 Stir-fried chicken with mushroom sauce casserole rice$13.99
More about Six Pack Foods

