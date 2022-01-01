Chicken fried rice in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
Normandy Teriyaki
17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.99
Chicken Fried Rice
Marination
2000 6th Avenue, Seattle
|Miso Ginger Chicken Fried Rice
|$11.00
All Kimchi Fried Rice bowls** are served with a sunny-side up egg* and a garnish of green onions and furikake.
** Kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**
*Contains raw or under cooked foods
Marination ma kai
1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle
|Miso Ginger Chicken Fried Rice
|$11.00
Teriyaki & Wok
324 Broadway E, Seattle
|Fried Rice w/ Chicken
|$13.99
Fried rice sauteed in a wok at super-high heat with baby carrots,peas, corns, green beans, eggs, and chicken.
Kin Len
3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle
|L Pineapple Fried Rice with Chicken and Prawns
|$18.00
House fried rice with turmeric powder, pineapple, cube carrots, cashews, onions, raisins, breast chicken, and prawns. Serve in half pineapple shell.
|"Gai Tod" Thai Fried Chicken Wings with Sticky Rice
|$20.00
House deep fried “Kin-len Wings” paired with Thai Papaya Salad and sticky rice.
|Pineapple Fried Rice with Chicken and Prawns
|$18.00
