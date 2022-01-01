Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.5 (4147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Steak & Chicken Combo$20.00
5oz of angus sirloin and grilled chicken thigh served with Trapper's special recipe teriyaki sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar image

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak & Chicken Fajitas$19.49
Steak & Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Macarons

Karaage

Beef Broccoli

Pork Fried Rice

Chicken Taco Salad

Crispy Chicken

Hot Chocolate

Risotto

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston