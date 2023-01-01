Chicken parmesan in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Fiasco
3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE
|FRIED CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$18.00
tomato sauce, provolone, basil, ciabatta
|FRIED CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$26.00
tomato sauce, provolone, parmesan, linguine
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Chicken Parmesan -
|$16.50
Breaded Chicken breast over a bed of spaghetti noodles topped with marinara, melted mozzarella and fresh basil.
Pairs nicely with Organic Elliott Bay Pilsner
Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle
|CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$18.95
Breaded chicken breast topped with melted Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, served on top of spaghetti in our home made Marinara sauce .
Olympia Pizza and Spaghetti House III
516 15th Ave E, Seattle
|Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$22.50
Lightly breaded and baked chicken breast served over spaghetti marinara.