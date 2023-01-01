Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Item pic

 

Fiasco

3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED CHICKEN PARMESAN$18.00
tomato sauce, provolone, basil, ciabatta
FRIED CHICKEN PARMESAN$26.00
tomato sauce, provolone, parmesan, linguine
More about Fiasco
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

255 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.2 (1193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan -$16.50
Breaded Chicken breast over a bed of spaghetti noodles topped with marinara, melted mozzarella and fresh basil.
Pairs nicely with Organic Elliott Bay Pilsner
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
Item pic

 

Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN PARMESAN$18.95
Breaded chicken breast topped with melted Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, served on top of spaghetti in our home made Marinara sauce .
More about Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
Consumer pic

 

Olympia Pizza and Spaghetti House III

516 15th Ave E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$22.50
Lightly breaded and baked chicken breast served over spaghetti marinara.
More about Olympia Pizza and Spaghetti House III
Queen Margherita Pizzeria image

 

Queen Margherita Pizzeria

3111 W McGraw #103, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$21.00
More about Queen Margherita Pizzeria

