Chicken rolls in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Food Junction - 1165 Harrison st, Ste A

1165 Harrison st, Ste A, Seattle

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Kathi Roll$10.99
More about Food Junction - 1165 Harrison st, Ste A
Made in House - 3508 Fremont Pl N

3508 Fremont Place North, Seattle

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN EGG ROLL$5.50
Housemade! Stuffed with tofu or grilled chicken, cabbage, carrot, onion, scallion, spices and japchae noodles! Comes with a side of soy sauce vinaigrette (includes sesame seeds in sauce - select 'NO SESAME SEEDS' if none desired under dietary).
More about Made in House - 3508 Fremont Pl N
Bombay Burgers

1420 E Madison Street, Seattle

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Roll$8.99
More about Bombay Burgers

