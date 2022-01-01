Chicken salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken salad
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Strawberry & Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh and bright spring salad featuring crisp arugula, juicy strawberries and candied almonds tossed in tajin.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DeLuxe Bar & Grill
625 Broadway E, Seattle
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, Fresh Greens, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Green Onion, and Cheddar Cheese, served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Greens, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Hard-Cooked Egg, served with your choice of dressing
|Buffalo CHICKEN salad
|$17.00
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Fresh Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, served with your choice of dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Chicken Fajita Salad -
|$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch dressing, colby jack cheese, fajita seasoning sauteed onions, green and red peppers, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives and crispy tortilla strips.
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Curried Chicken Salad 8oz
|$6.00
pickled currants, red onions, cashews, arugula
206 Burger Company
101 NICKERSON ST., SEATTLE
|Blue Masala Chicken Salad
|$12.49
chopped masala chicken, Chopped romaine lettuce, spinach, fresh avocado, english cucumber, grape tomatoes, onions, crumbled blue cheese, with your choice of dressing. (ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette and italian)
NOODLES
Ba Bar - University Village
2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE
|Sai Gon Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Cabbage, steamed chicken, rau thơm, banana blossom, peanut, crispy shallot, nước chấm vinaigrette.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle
|CHICKEN AND PEAR SALAD
|$16.50
Shaved pear, baby spinach, goat cheese and grilled chicken breast, drizzled with our honey mustard dressing and sprinkled with toasted almonds.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Matador
4546 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Strawberry & Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh and bright spring salad featuring crisp arugula, juicy strawberries and candied almonds tossed in tajin.
PASTRY
Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
550 12TH AVE, Seattle
|Saigon Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Cabbage, steamed chicken, rau thơm, banana blossom, peanut, crispy shallot, nước chấm vinaigrette.
FRENCH FRIES
Zuba
400 Pine Street, #3050, Seattle
|Gyro OR Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and gyro OR chicken shawerma with tzatziki sauce.
Marination
2000 6th Avenue, Seattle
|Miso Ginger Chicken Taco Salad
|$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
206 Burger Company
1000 MADISON ST, SEATTLE
|Blue Masala Chicken Salad
|$12.49
chopped masala chicken, Chopped romaine lettuce, spinach, fresh avocado, english cucumber, grape tomatoes, onions, crumbled blue cheese, with your choice of dressing. (ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette and italian)
SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY
Belle Epicurean
3109 E Madison St, Seattle
|Chicken Salad
|$12.75
|Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich
|$8.75
206 Burger Company
1329 N 45th St. Suite 109, Seattle
|Blue Masala Chicken Salad
|$12.50
chopped masala chicken, Chopped romaine lettuce, spinach, fresh avocado, english cucumber, grape tomatoes, onions, crumbled blue cheese, with your choice of dressing. (ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette and italian)
Bombay Burgers
1420 E Madison Street, Seattle
|Chicken Ceasar Salad
|$8.00
Fresh romaine Lettuce with chicken , parmesan cheese, croutons and Cesar dressing.
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Grazie Ristorante
16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Chicken Chopped Salad
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce , roasted chicken, salami, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, garbanzo beans & penne pasta, chopped and served with homemade Parmesan balsamic vinaigrette
Georgetown Liquor Company
5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$14.50
Romaine lettuce with house made Caesar dressing, chicken, croutons and Parmesan cheese. Tossed upon request. Gluten Free w/o the croutons!
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.50
Romaine lettuce with ranch, buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and red onions. Gluten Free!
COASTAL KITCHEN
429 15TH AVE E, Seattle
|Coastal Chicken Cobb Salad
|$22.00
Mixed field greens in house made white balsamic, tomatoes, topped with bacon egg avocado crumbled bleu cheese & herbed croutons
Super Six
3714 South Hudson Street, Seattle
|Mochiko Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Mochiko chicken on top of romaine, cucumber, tomato, crispy wontons, ponzu dressing
|Tropical Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Petite mixed greens, honey vinaigrette, diced huli chicken, grape tomatoes, sweet peppers, mango, & shaved onions. Option to sub tofu (vegan)
|Mochiko Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Mochiko chicken, romaine, cucumber, tomato, crispy wontons, ponzu dressing
SANDWICHES
Can Bar
9427 17TH AVE SW, Seattle
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, tomato, cukes, onion, vleu cheese, ranch, fried chicken
Cactus Restaurant
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Smoked Chicken Chop Chop Salad
|$17.50
Romaine hearts, bacon, red pepper, radish, olives, panela
cheese, garbanzo beans, pico de gallo, pepitas, cotija cheese,
chipotle–balsamic vinaigrette.
|Smoked Chicken Chop Chop Salad (Small)
|$9.50
The small version. Romaine hearts, bacon, red pepper, radish, olives, panela
cheese, garbanzo beans, pico de gallo, pepitas, cotija cheese,
chipotle–balsamic vinaigrette.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Copper Coin
2329 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
all natural northwest grilled chicken breast, arugula, radicchio, basil vinaigrette, almonds, dried cherries, shaved parmesan
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gyro & More
1205 Dexter Ave N, Seattle
|Chicken Salad- 11
|$11.99
Olmstead
314 Broadway East, Seattle
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$16.00
Roasted Chicken, Mayo, Pecans, Pickled Apricots, Herbs, on Thick Cut Brioche
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle
|Chicken Fajita Salad -
|$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch dressing, colby jack cheese, fajita seasoning sauteed onions, green and red peppers, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives and crispy tortilla strips.
Marination ma kai
1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle
|Miso Ginger Chicken Taco Salad
|$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CURRY • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Masala of India Cuisine
507 NE Northgate Way G, Seattle
|Chicken Salad
|$8.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Moon Burgers
2504 Alki Ave SW,, Seattle
|Chicken Club Salad
|$12.59
Spring mix, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon^ Croutons, Grilled Chicken Breast with choice of dressing.
