Chicken salad in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve chicken salad

San Juan Seltzery image

 

San Juan Seltzery

2622 NW Market St., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Cobb Salad$15.00
More about San Juan Seltzery
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry & Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh and bright spring salad featuring crisp arugula, juicy strawberries and candied almonds tossed in tajin.
More about The Matador
DeLuxe Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Salad$17.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, Fresh Greens, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Green Onion, and Cheddar Cheese, served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
Chicken Cobb Salad$17.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Greens, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Hard-Cooked Egg, served with your choice of dressing
Buffalo CHICKEN salad$17.00
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Fresh Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, served with your choice of dressing
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

255 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.2 (1193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajita Salad -$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch dressing, colby jack cheese, fajita seasoning sauteed onions, green and red peppers, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives and crispy tortilla strips.
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
Item pic

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Chicken Salad 8oz$6.00
pickled currants, red onions, cashews, arugula
More about Mainstay Provisions
Item pic

 

206 Burger Company

101 NICKERSON ST., SEATTLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blue Masala Chicken Salad$12.49
chopped masala chicken, Chopped romaine lettuce, spinach, fresh avocado, english cucumber, grape tomatoes, onions, crumbled blue cheese, with your choice of dressing. (ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette and italian)
More about 206 Burger Company
Item pic

NOODLES

Ba Bar - University Village

2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE

Avg 3.9 (1057 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sai Gon Chicken Salad$13.50
Cabbage, steamed chicken, rau thơm, banana blossom, peanut, crispy shallot, nước chấm vinaigrette.
Sai Gon Chicken Salad$13.50
Cabbage, steamed chicken, rau thơm, banana blossom, peanut, crispy shallot, nước chấm vinaigrette.
More about Ba Bar - University Village
Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN AND PEAR SALAD$16.50
Shaved pear, baby spinach, goat cheese and grilled chicken breast, drizzled with our honey mustard dressing and sprinkled with toasted almonds.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Matador

4546 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry & Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh and bright spring salad featuring crisp arugula, juicy strawberries and candied almonds tossed in tajin.
More about The Matador
Item pic

PASTRY

Ba Bar - Capitol Hill

550 12TH AVE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Saigon Chicken Salad$13.50
Cabbage, steamed chicken, rau thơm, banana blossom, peanut, crispy shallot, nước chấm vinaigrette.
Sai Gon Chicken Salad$13.50
Cabbage, steamed chicken, rau thơm, banana blossom, peanut, crispy shallot, nước chấm vinaigrette.
More about Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
Zuba image

FRENCH FRIES

Zuba

400 Pine Street, #3050, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Gyro OR Chicken Salad$11.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and gyro OR chicken shawerma with tzatziki sauce.
More about Zuba
Marination image

 

Marination

2000 6th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miso Ginger Chicken Taco Salad$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
More about Marination
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

206 Burger Company

1000 MADISON ST, SEATTLE

Avg 4.5 (1341 reviews)
Takeout
Blue Masala Chicken Salad$12.49
chopped masala chicken, Chopped romaine lettuce, spinach, fresh avocado, english cucumber, grape tomatoes, onions, crumbled blue cheese, with your choice of dressing. (ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette and italian)
More about 206 Burger Company
Belle Epicurean image

SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY

Belle Epicurean

3109 E Madison St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (631 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$12.75
Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich$8.75
More about Belle Epicurean
Item pic

 

206 Burger Company

1329 N 45th St. Suite 109, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blue Masala Chicken Salad$12.50
chopped masala chicken, Chopped romaine lettuce, spinach, fresh avocado, english cucumber, grape tomatoes, onions, crumbled blue cheese, with your choice of dressing. (ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette and italian)
More about 206 Burger Company
Bombay Burgers image

 

Bombay Burgers

1420 E Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Ceasar Salad$8.00
Fresh romaine Lettuce with chicken , parmesan cheese, croutons and Cesar dressing.
More about Bombay Burgers
Item pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Ristorante

16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Chopped Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce , roasted chicken, salami, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, garbanzo beans & penne pasta, chopped and served with homemade Parmesan balsamic vinaigrette
More about Grazie Ristorante
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD image

 

Georgetown Liquor Company

5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (873 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$14.50
Romaine lettuce with house made Caesar dressing, chicken, croutons and Parmesan cheese. Tossed upon request. Gluten Free w/o the croutons!
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$14.50
Romaine lettuce with ranch, buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and red onions. Gluten Free!
More about Georgetown Liquor Company
Consumer pic

 

COASTAL KITCHEN

429 15TH AVE E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coastal Chicken Cobb Salad$22.00
Mixed field greens in house made white balsamic, tomatoes, topped with bacon egg avocado crumbled bleu cheese & herbed croutons
More about COASTAL KITCHEN
Super Six image

 

Super Six

3714 South Hudson Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mochiko Chicken Salad$14.00
Mochiko chicken on top of romaine, cucumber, tomato, crispy wontons, ponzu dressing
Tropical Chicken Salad$14.00
Petite mixed greens, honey vinaigrette, diced huli chicken, grape tomatoes, sweet peppers, mango, & shaved onions. Option to sub tofu (vegan)
Mochiko Chicken Salad$13.50
Mochiko chicken, romaine, cucumber, tomato, crispy wontons, ponzu dressing
More about Super Six
Can Bar image

SANDWICHES

Can Bar

9427 17TH AVE SW, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (221 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, tomato, cukes, onion, vleu cheese, ranch, fried chicken
More about Can Bar
Smoked Chicken Chop Chop Salad image

 

Cactus Restaurant

2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Chop Chop Salad$17.50
Romaine hearts, bacon, red pepper, radish, olives, panela
cheese, garbanzo beans, pico de gallo, pepitas, cotija cheese,
chipotle–balsamic vinaigrette.
Smoked Chicken Chop Chop Salad (Small)$9.50
The small version. Romaine hearts, bacon, red pepper, radish, olives, panela
cheese, garbanzo beans, pico de gallo, pepitas, cotija cheese,
chipotle–balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Copper Coin

2329 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (602 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
all natural northwest grilled chicken breast, arugula, radicchio, basil vinaigrette, almonds, dried cherries, shaved parmesan
More about Copper Coin
Gyro & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro & More

1205 Dexter Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (363 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad- 11$11.99
More about Gyro & More
Olmstead image

 

Olmstead

314 Broadway East, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$16.00
Roasted Chicken, Mayo, Pecans, Pickled Apricots, Herbs, on Thick Cut Brioche
More about Olmstead
Item pic

 

Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City

12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajita Salad -$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch dressing, colby jack cheese, fajita seasoning sauteed onions, green and red peppers, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives and crispy tortilla strips.
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
Marination ma kai image

 

Marination ma kai

1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Ginger Chicken Taco Salad$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
More about Marination ma kai
Masala of India Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CURRY • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Masala of India Cuisine

507 NE Northgate Way G, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (3538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad$8.95
More about Masala of India Cuisine
Blue Moon Burgers image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Moon Burgers

2504 Alki Ave SW,, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Club Salad$12.59
Spring mix, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon^ Croutons, Grilled Chicken Breast with choice of dressing.
More about Blue Moon Burgers
The Stop image

 

The Stop

616 1st Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Mediterranean Salad$14.75
Caesar Chicken Salad$16.00
Herb Roasted Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, House-Made Croutons, Caesar Dressing
More about The Stop

