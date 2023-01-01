Chicken salad sandwiches in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY
Belle Epicurean - East Madison St
3109 E Madison St, Seattle
|Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich
|$9.75
Olmstead
314 Broadway East, Seattle
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$18.00
Roasted Chicken, Mayo, Pecans, Pickled Apricots, Herbs, on Thick Cut Brioche
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Joli - Seattle
618 NW 65th, Seattle
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
heirloom tomato, avocado, micro greens
The Hart and The Hunter
107 Pine Street, Seattle
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
herb roasted chicken, celery, onions, mayo, mixed greens