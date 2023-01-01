Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Belle Epicurean image

SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY

Belle Epicurean - East Madison St

3109 E Madison St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (631 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich$9.75
More about Belle Epicurean - East Madison St
Olmstead image

 

Olmstead

314 Broadway East, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$18.00
Roasted Chicken, Mayo, Pecans, Pickled Apricots, Herbs, on Thick Cut Brioche
More about Olmstead
Joli image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Joli - Seattle

618 NW 65th, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
heirloom tomato, avocado, micro greens
More about Joli - Seattle
Item pic

 

The Hart and The Hunter

107 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
herb roasted chicken, celery, onions, mayo, mixed greens
More about The Hart and The Hunter
Banner pic

 

Harried & Hungry @ The Allen Institute - 615 Westlake Ave N

615 Westlake Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.00
Roast chicken, celery, onion, aioli, mustard on whole wheat.
More about Harried & Hungry @ The Allen Institute - 615 Westlake Ave N

