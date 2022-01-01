Chicken sandwiches in Seattle

Seattle restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Cafe - Seattle

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$18.00
brie, apple chutney, bacon, mixed greens, sage aïoli, ciabatta
DeLuxe Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chicken Breast fried to perfection, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Diablo Aioli, ON Macrina Sodo bun
Haymaker image

 

Haymaker

1903 Yale PL E, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.00
pickles, aioli
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

FRENCH FRIES

Meet the Moon

120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (2378 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
shredded iceberg, tomato, chipotle aioli on toasted potato bun
Capitol Cider image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
A Cider classic: Buttermilk Brined Chicken Thigh, Heirloom Tomato, House Dill Pickles, Lettuce, and Aleppo Aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with Hand Cut Fries and Stoneground Mustard Aioli.
Chicken Avocado Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

West 5

4539 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1004 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$15.50
Lightly seasoned chicken breast grilled with sauteed red onion, mayo, and swiss cheese, topped with avocado, tomato and lettuce on a warm onion bun.
The Lodge Sports Grille image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Fried Cajun chicken breast with roma crunch lettuce, shaved red onion and sliced tomatoes topped with fried jalapeño medallions. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with avocado spread and chipotle aioli.
Pike Brewing Company - Pike Pub image

 

Pike Brewing Company - Pike Pub

1415 1ST AVENUE, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gluten Free Bacon Chicken Sandwich$20.50
Organic chicken breast, sliced bacon, bacon chutney, onion, white cheddar, tomato, served with fries and pickle spear.
RoRo BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RoRo BBQ

3620 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2784 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.99
smoked pulled chicken thighs tossed in our house Sweet & Smokey sauce, served on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun
Retreat image

 

Retreat

6900 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (807 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$14.00
toasted pain au lait bread, roasted chicken, arugula, avocado, tomato, and pistachio pesto
Harry's Beach House image

 

Harry's Beach House

2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickles, Mayo, Harissa-Chili-Butter
Choice of Market Salad or HBH Fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Maple

8929 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (271 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk fried and cajun spiced chicken, house pickled veggies, garlic aioli, brioche bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Yard Cafe

8313 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1042 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Panko-crusted chicken breast tossed in a sweet & spicy glaze with pickled shallots, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli on a telera-style roll.
Gyro & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro & More

1205 Dexter Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (363 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich- 15$10.49
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Olmstead

314 Broadway East, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken, Chipotle-Ranch, B&B Pickles, White Cheddar on a Brioche Bun.
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

3701 NE 45th St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served on a lightly toasted Kaiser bun with pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion.
Herky’s Fried Chicken Sandwich image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Oak

3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichurri Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Draper Valley organic, cage-free breast with caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, & pepper jack cheese, arugula, chimichurri sauce & mayo
Herky’s Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.25
Generous portion of Draper Valley organic, cage-free thighs, our CBGB sauce, sliced pickles
Item pic

 

FIRESIDE

15212 6th Ave, Burien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Classic Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy chicken thigh, panko battered, special sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.
Restaurant banner

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Queen Anne Beerhall

203 W Thomas St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken thigh, Slaw, and a Cayenne honey drizzle served on a Tribeca challah bun. Served with Fries.
