Chicken sandwiches in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Cafe - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
|Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
brie, apple chutney, bacon, mixed greens, sage aïoli, ciabatta
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DeLuxe Bar & Grill
625 Broadway E, Seattle
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Chicken Breast fried to perfection, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Diablo Aioli, ON Macrina Sodo bun
FRENCH FRIES
Meet the Moon
120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$17.00
shredded iceberg, tomato, chipotle aioli on toasted potato bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
A Cider classic: Buttermilk Brined Chicken Thigh, Heirloom Tomato, House Dill Pickles, Lettuce, and Aleppo Aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with Hand Cut Fries and Stoneground Mustard Aioli.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
West 5
4539 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$15.50
Lightly seasoned chicken breast grilled with sauteed red onion, mayo, and swiss cheese, topped with avocado, tomato and lettuce on a warm onion bun.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle
|CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
Fried Cajun chicken breast with roma crunch lettuce, shaved red onion and sliced tomatoes topped with fried jalapeño medallions. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with avocado spread and chipotle aioli.
Pike Brewing Company - Pike Pub
1415 1ST AVENUE, Seattle
|Gluten Free Bacon Chicken Sandwich
|$20.50
Organic chicken breast, sliced bacon, bacon chutney, onion, white cheddar, tomato, served with fries and pickle spear.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RoRo BBQ
3620 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.99
smoked pulled chicken thighs tossed in our house Sweet & Smokey sauce, served on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun
Retreat
6900 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
toasted pain au lait bread, roasted chicken, arugula, avocado, tomato, and pistachio pesto
Harry's Beach House
2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle
|Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickles, Mayo, Harissa-Chili-Butter
Choice of Market Salad or HBH Fries
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Maple
8929 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Buttermilk fried and cajun spiced chicken, house pickled veggies, garlic aioli, brioche bun
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Yard Cafe
8313 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Panko-crusted chicken breast tossed in a sweet & spicy glaze with pickled shallots, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli on a telera-style roll.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gyro & More
1205 Dexter Ave N, Seattle
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich- 15
|$10.49
Olmstead
314 Broadway East, Seattle
|Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken, Chipotle-Ranch, B&B Pickles, White Cheddar on a Brioche Bun.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
3701 NE 45th St, Seattle
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served on a lightly toasted Kaiser bun with pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Oak
3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle
|Chimichurri Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled Draper Valley organic, cage-free breast with caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, & pepper jack cheese, arugula, chimichurri sauce & mayo
|Herky’s Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.25
Generous portion of Draper Valley organic, cage-free thighs, our CBGB sauce, sliced pickles
FIRESIDE
15212 6th Ave, Burien
|Classic Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy chicken thigh, panko battered, special sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.