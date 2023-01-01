Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken shawarma in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve chicken shawarma

Gyro & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro & More

1205 Dexter Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (363 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Plate - 3$14.99
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich- 15$10.99
More about Gyro & More
Item pic

 

MR. WEST - UNIVERSITY VILLAGE

2685 NE Village Lane, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spiced Chicken Shawarma$16.00
Oven-roasted tomatoes, Moroccan spiced pickles, red onion, mint, tzatziki, toum, in warm pita
More about MR. WEST - UNIVERSITY VILLAGE
Al Basha Mediterranean Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Al Basha Mediterranean Grill

2302 1st Avenue, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (8115 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Plate$15.99
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$9.99
More about Al Basha Mediterranean Grill
Consumer pic

 

Retreat

6900 East Green Lake Way North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Shawarma$14.00
More about Retreat

