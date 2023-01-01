Chicken shawarma in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken shawarma
FRENCH FRIES
Gyro & More
1205 Dexter Ave N, Seattle
|Chicken Shawarma Plate - 3
|$14.99
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich- 15
|$10.99
MR. WEST - UNIVERSITY VILLAGE
2685 NE Village Lane, Seattle
|Spiced Chicken Shawarma
|$16.00
Oven-roasted tomatoes, Moroccan spiced pickles, red onion, mint, tzatziki, toum, in warm pita
FRENCH FRIES
Al Basha Mediterranean Grill
2302 1st Avenue, Seattle
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$15.99
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$9.99