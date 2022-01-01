Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve chicken soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup image

 

Poquitos Capitol Hill

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$14.00
Pasilla chile chicken broth, tinga marinated chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips, diced onions, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, and lime.
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill
Item pic

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Chicken And Lentil Soup$6.00
Curried Chicken, Lentils, Carrots, Celery, Onion, Greens *GF
More about Mainstay Provisions
Consumer pic

 

Noodle/Bar

422 Yale Avenue North Suite A, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Buckwheat Noodle Soup$17.00
sliced chicken, market vegetable, golden chicken broth
More about Noodle/Bar
Item pic

 

Pablo - Wallingford

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$9.00
corn, avocado, green onion, cilantro, crema and crispy tortilla strips
More about Pablo - Wallingford
Belle Epicurean image

SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY

Belle Epicurean

3109 E Madison St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (631 reviews)
Takeout
Soup, Chicken Chili$24.95
More about Belle Epicurean
Chicken Tortilla Soup image

 

Fonda La Catrina

5905 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.00
Chicken, tomato & pasilla chile broth, fried tortilla strips, cheese, avocado, mexican cream, onion, cilantro
More about Fonda La Catrina
Item pic

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.99
Roasted tomato and pasilla chile broth, chicken, crispy tortilla, avocado, mexican cheese
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
TnT Taqueria image

 

TnT Taqueria

2114 N 45th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.50
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.00
More about TnT Taqueria
Masala of India Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CURRY • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Masala of India Cuisine

507 NE Northgate Way G, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (3538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Soup$5.99
More about Masala of India Cuisine
La Palmera image

BURRITOS

La Palmera

901 Mercer St, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4604 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$16.00
Grilled chicken, crispy tortillas, Jack cheese, chopped avocado and pico de gallo in a homemade chicken broth.
More about La Palmera
Item pic

 

BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$9.00
corn, avocado, queso, cilantro, crema, crispy tortillas
More about BARRIO
Restaurant banner

 

Six Pack Foods

5000 University Way NE suite a, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
香菇酱鸡盖码粉/面 Stired fried chicken with mushroom sauce noodle soup$12.99
Served with bok choy.
竹笙猪脚鸡汤 Chicken soup with pig feet and bamboo fungus$9.99
More about Six Pack Foods
Restaurant banner

 

Jackalope Tex-Mex

4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup$7.00
smoked chicken broth, roasted corn, chilies, avocado, crispy tortillas, party favors
Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl$12.00
smoked chicken broth, roasted corn, chilies, avocado, crispy tortillas, party favors
More about Jackalope Tex-Mex

