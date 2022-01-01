Chicken soup in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill
Poquitos Capitol Hill
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$14.00
Pasilla chile chicken broth, tinga marinated chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips, diced onions, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, and lime.
More about Mainstay Provisions
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Curried Chicken And Lentil Soup
|$6.00
Curried Chicken, Lentils, Carrots, Celery, Onion, Greens *GF
More about Noodle/Bar
Noodle/Bar
422 Yale Avenue North Suite A, Seattle
|Chicken & Buckwheat Noodle Soup
|$17.00
sliced chicken, market vegetable, golden chicken broth
More about Pablo - Wallingford
Pablo - Wallingford
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
|$9.00
corn, avocado, green onion, cilantro, crema and crispy tortilla strips
More about Belle Epicurean
SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY
Belle Epicurean
3109 E Madison St, Seattle
|Soup, Chicken Chili
|$24.95
More about Fonda La Catrina
Fonda La Catrina
5905 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.00
Chicken, tomato & pasilla chile broth, fried tortilla strips, cheese, avocado, mexican cream, onion, cilantro
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$7.99
Roasted tomato and pasilla chile broth, chicken, crispy tortilla, avocado, mexican cheese
More about TnT Taqueria
TnT Taqueria
2114 N 45th Street, Seattle
|Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$5.50
|Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$4.00
More about Masala of India Cuisine
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CURRY • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Masala of India Cuisine
507 NE Northgate Way G, Seattle
|Chicken Soup
|$5.99
More about La Palmera
BURRITOS
La Palmera
901 Mercer St, Seattle
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, crispy tortillas, Jack cheese, chopped avocado and pico de gallo in a homemade chicken broth.
More about BARRIO
BARRIO
1420 12th Ave, Seattle
|CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
|$9.00
corn, avocado, queso, cilantro, crema, crispy tortillas
More about Six Pack Foods
Six Pack Foods
5000 University Way NE suite a, Seattle
|香菇酱鸡盖码粉/面 Stired fried chicken with mushroom sauce noodle soup
|$12.99
Served with bok choy.
|竹笙猪脚鸡汤 Chicken soup with pig feet and bamboo fungus
|$9.99
More about Jackalope Tex-Mex
Jackalope Tex-Mex
4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
|Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
|$7.00
smoked chicken broth, roasted corn, chilies, avocado, crispy tortillas, party favors
|Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl
|$12.00
smoked chicken broth, roasted corn, chilies, avocado, crispy tortillas, party favors