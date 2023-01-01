Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Item pic

 

Masala of India - Northgate

507 Northeast Northgate Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Kabab$20.99
Boneless chicken pieces, marinated in yogurt and spices then roasted in the Tandoori clay oven.
More about Masala of India - Northgate
Kanak image

 

Kanak - 2211 4th ave

2211 4th ave, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Appetizer 10$150.00
Chicken Tikka Masala Half tray$90.00
Chicken Tikka Appetizer$14.00
More about Kanak - 2211 4th ave
Tikka Masala Chicken image

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant - University District

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tikka Masala Chicken
A cream based curry cooked in ginger, cilantro, curry, and a tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Tandoori Chicken Tikka$17.95
Boneless succulent pieces of chicken rubbed with Indian herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice, fresh sauteed vegetables, and famous cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
Tandoori Chicken Tikka$19.99
Boneless succulent pieces of chicken rubbed with Indian herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice, fresh sauteed vegetables, and famous cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
More about Cedars Restaurant - University District
Banner pic

 

Maharaja - West Seattle

4542 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Salad$11.95
More about Maharaja - West Seattle

