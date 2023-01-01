Chicken tikka in Seattle
Masala of India - Northgate
507 Northeast Northgate Way, Seattle
|Chicken Tikka Kabab
|$20.99
Boneless chicken pieces, marinated in yogurt and spices then roasted in the Tandoori clay oven.
Kanak - 2211 4th ave
2211 4th ave, seattle
|Chicken Tikka Appetizer 10
|$150.00
|Chicken Tikka Masala Half tray
|$90.00
|Chicken Tikka Appetizer
|$14.00
SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cedars Restaurant - University District
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Tikka Masala Chicken
A cream based curry cooked in ginger, cilantro, curry, and a tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice.
|Tandoori Chicken Tikka
|$17.95
Boneless succulent pieces of chicken rubbed with Indian herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice, fresh sauteed vegetables, and famous cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
|Tandoori Chicken Tikka
|$19.99
