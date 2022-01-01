Chicken wraps in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about The Matador
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Agave Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Agave marinated chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cilantro pepita dressing, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and cotija wrapped in a large tortilla, served with seasoned French fries.
More about Harried & Hungry
Harried & Hungry
515 S Michigan Street, Seattle
|Half Fried Chicken Casear Wrap
|$6.20
|Fried Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.80
Fried Chicken, Parmesan, House Garlic Croutons, Fresh Lemon & Romaine with House Caesar Dressing in Whole Wheat Wrap
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.62
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, House Garlic Croutons, Fresh Lemon & Romaine with House Caesar Dressing in Whole Wheat Wrap
More about Mainstay Provisions
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Curried Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Curried Chicken, Pickled Currants, Red Onions, Arugula & Cashews with Spinach Wrap
|Chicken Kale Caesar Wrap
|$12.00
Chicken, Kale, Parmesan, Farro, Pumpkin Seeds & Caesar Dressing with a Roma Tomato Wrap
More about The Matador
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Matador
4546 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Agave Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Agave marinated chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cilantro pepita dressing, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and cotija wrapped in a large tortilla, served with seasoned French fries.
More about Zuba
FRENCH FRIES
Zuba
400 Pine Street, #3050, Seattle
|Chicken Shawerma Wrap
|$9.99
Marinated grilled strips with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, parsley, and garlic sauce.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Bai Tong Thai
16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Chicken Wrap (Gai Hor Bai Toey)
|$12.95
Wrapped in a pandan leaf and fried in hot oil, these delectable, bite-sized chicken pieces are a traditional Thai favorite. Served with a special homemade sweet sauce for dipping.
More about Jak's Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
3701 NE 45th St, Seattle
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$14.00
Diced chicken, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, and house ranch in a spinach tortilla.
More about Trailbend Taproom
PIZZA • SALADS
Trailbend Taproom
1118 NW 50th St., Seattle
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Wheat tortilla, chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, cream cheese, blue cheese, romaine, glazed carrot, celery, and creamy herb dressing. Sub cauliflower on request.
|Chicken Bacon Caesar Wrap
|$16.00
wheat tortilla, grilled chicken breast, bacon, creamy caesar dressing, romaine lettuce
More about Oak
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Oak
3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle
|Chicken Caesar Wrap Special
|$17.00
Fried Chicken Breast, smoked bacon, baby kale and romaine lettuce mix, cherry tomatoes, and shaved parmesan with Oak's house-made Caesar dressing in a spinach wrap ***contains cashews***
More about Mint & Olive Mediterranean Cafe
Mint & Olive Mediterranean Cafe
8 West Mercer St, Seattle
|#2-Chicken shawarma wrap
|$11.45
|#4-Chicken gyro wrap
|$9.45
More about Thai Ginger
Thai Ginger
600 Pine Street, Seattle
|Chicken Lettuce Wrap
|$12.00
Stir-fried ground chicken breast, Shiitake mushrooms and fresh ground ginger. Served with lettuce for wrapping.
More about Jak's Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
4548 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$14.00
Diced chicken, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, and house ranch in a spinach tortilla.