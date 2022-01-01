Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Agave Chicken Wrap image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Agave Chicken Wrap$13.00
Agave marinated chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cilantro pepita dressing, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and cotija wrapped in a large tortilla, served with seasoned French fries.
More about The Matador
Item pic

 

Harried & Hungry

515 S Michigan Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Fried Chicken Casear Wrap$6.20
Fried Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.80
Fried Chicken, Parmesan, House Garlic Croutons, Fresh Lemon & Romaine with House Caesar Dressing in Whole Wheat Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.62
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, House Garlic Croutons, Fresh Lemon & Romaine with House Caesar Dressing in Whole Wheat Wrap
More about Harried & Hungry
Item pic

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Chicken Wrap$12.00
Curried Chicken, Pickled Currants, Red Onions, Arugula & Cashews with Spinach Wrap
Chicken Kale Caesar Wrap$12.00
Chicken, Kale, Parmesan, Farro, Pumpkin Seeds & Caesar Dressing with a Roma Tomato Wrap
More about Mainstay Provisions
Agave Chicken Wrap image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Matador

4546 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Agave Chicken Wrap$13.00
Agave marinated chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cilantro pepita dressing, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and cotija wrapped in a large tortilla, served with seasoned French fries.
More about The Matador
Chicken Shawerma Wrap image

FRENCH FRIES

Zuba

400 Pine Street, #3050, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawerma Wrap$9.99
Marinated grilled strips with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, parsley, and garlic sauce.
More about Zuba
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.3 (5998 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Wrap (Gai Hor Bai Toey)$12.95
Wrapped in a pandan leaf and fried in hot oil, these delectable, bite-sized chicken pieces are a traditional Thai favorite. Served with a special homemade sweet sauce for dipping.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

3701 NE 45th St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Club Wrap$14.00
Diced chicken, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, and house ranch in a spinach tortilla.
More about Jak's Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Trailbend Taproom

1118 NW 50th St., Seattle

Avg 4.2 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Wheat tortilla, chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, cream cheese, blue cheese, romaine, glazed carrot, celery, and creamy herb dressing. Sub cauliflower on request.
Chicken Bacon Caesar Wrap$16.00
wheat tortilla, grilled chicken breast, bacon, creamy caesar dressing, romaine lettuce
More about Trailbend Taproom
Oak image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Oak

3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap Special$17.00
Fried Chicken Breast, smoked bacon, baby kale and romaine lettuce mix, cherry tomatoes, and shaved parmesan with Oak's house-made Caesar dressing in a spinach wrap ***contains cashews***
More about Oak
#2-Chicken shawarma wrap image

 

Mint & Olive Mediterranean Cafe

8 West Mercer St, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
#2-Chicken shawarma wrap$11.45
#4-Chicken gyro wrap$9.45
More about Mint & Olive Mediterranean Cafe
Item pic

 

Thai Ginger

600 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Lettuce Wrap$12.00
Stir-fried ground chicken breast, Shiitake mushrooms and fresh ground ginger. Served with lettuce for wrapping.
More about Thai Ginger
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

4548 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Club Wrap$14.00
Diced chicken, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, and house ranch in a spinach tortilla.
More about Jak's Grill
Restaurant banner

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Queen Anne Beerhall

203 W Thomas St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken WRAP!$10.00
Our peruvian spiced rotisserie chicken tossed in our house buffalo sauce is wrapped in a flour tortilla with romaine, and blue cheese dressing
More about Queen Anne Beerhall

