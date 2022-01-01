Chilaquiles in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Pablo Y Pablo
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|CHILAQUILES
|$16.00
BEST. DAMN. HANGOVER. CURE. thick tortilla chips sautéed with veggies, cheese and fried eggs. *call for today's preparation
Pecado Bueno - Eastlake - 2356 Eastlake Ave E
2356 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Chilaquiles
|$14.95
A traditional Mexican favorite. Tortilla chips soaked in eggs and fried with mild chilies. Topped with cheese and a fried egg over medium.
FONDA LA CATRINA
5905 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Chilaquiles
|$10.00
House Made fried tortillas in a warm salsa: your choice of salsa verde, roja or mole. Served with black beans, cream, queso fresco, onion, cilantro
|Torta de Chilaquiles
|$12.00
Mexican grilled sandwich with a side of serrano coleslaw and pickled vegetables
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|CHILAQUILES
|$14.00
Totopos "chips" sautéed with eggs and spicy roasted tomato salsa topped with avocado, que cotija and crema.
Served with refried beans and Spanish rice.
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe - 1505 10th Ave
1505 10th Ave, Seattle
|Lago Perdido Chilaquiles
|$16.09
Crisp tortilla chips sauteed in our house-made salsa, served w/spicy black beans, topped with 2 eggs over easy, queso fresco & avocado
TnT Taqueria
2114 N 45th Street, Seattle
|Chilaquiles Verde
|$10.00
crispy corn tortillas with salsa verde topped with eggs any style, cotija, pico de gallo. Served with frijoles pintos.
|Chilaquiles Ranchero
|$10.00
crispy corn tortillas with ranchero sauce, topped with eggs any style, cotija, pico de gallo. Served with frijoles pintos.
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Chilaquiles
|$14.00
Crispy tortilla strips, scrambled eggs topped with red sauce, pico, crema and queso fresco. Choose steak $3, chorizo $2., veggie $2 or plain.
Pecado Bueno - Fremont
4307 Fremont Ave N, Seattle
|Chilaquiles
|$14.95
A traditional Mexican favorite. Tortilla chips soaked in eggs and fried with mild chilies. Topped with cheese and a fried egg over medium.