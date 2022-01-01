Chilaquiles in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pablo y Pablo image

 

Pablo Y Pablo

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHILAQUILES$16.00
BEST. DAMN. HANGOVER. CURE. thick tortilla chips sautéed with veggies, cheese and fried eggs. *call for today's preparation
More about Pablo Y Pablo
Banner pic

 

Pecado Bueno - Eastlake - 2356 Eastlake Ave E

2356 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles$14.95
A traditional Mexican favorite. Tortilla chips soaked in eggs and fried with mild chilies. Topped with cheese and a fried egg over medium.
More about Pecado Bueno - Eastlake - 2356 Eastlake Ave E
Item pic

 

FONDA LA CATRINA

5905 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$10.00
House Made fried tortillas in a warm salsa: your choice of salsa verde, roja or mole. Served with black beans, cream, queso fresco, onion, cilantro
Torta de Chilaquiles$12.00
Mexican grilled sandwich with a side of serrano coleslaw and pickled vegetables
More about FONDA LA CATRINA
Fogon Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHILAQUILES$14.00
Totopos "chips" sautéed with eggs and spicy roasted tomato salsa topped with avocado, que cotija and crema.
Served with refried beans and Spanish rice.
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe image

 

Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe - 1505 10th Ave

1505 10th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lago Perdido Chilaquiles$16.09
Crisp tortilla chips sauteed in our house-made salsa, served w/spicy black beans, topped with 2 eggs over easy, queso fresco & avocado
More about Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe - 1505 10th Ave
Consumer pic

 

TnT Taqueria

2114 N 45th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles Verde$10.00
crispy corn tortillas with salsa verde topped with eggs any style, cotija, pico de gallo. Served with frijoles pintos.
Chilaquiles Ranchero$10.00
crispy corn tortillas with ranchero sauce, topped with eggs any style, cotija, pico de gallo. Served with frijoles pintos.
More about TnT Taqueria
Laredos Grill image

 

Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles$14.00
Crispy tortilla strips, scrambled eggs topped with red sauce, pico, crema and queso fresco. Choose steak $3, chorizo $2., veggie $2 or plain.
More about Laredos Grill
Consumer pic

 

Pecado Bueno - Fremont

4307 Fremont Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles$14.95
A traditional Mexican favorite. Tortilla chips soaked in eggs and fried with mild chilies. Topped with cheese and a fried egg over medium.
More about Pecado Bueno - Fremont
Banner pic

 

BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILAQUILES$16.00
best damn hangover cure
More about BARRIO

