Chile relleno in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chile relleno
The Matador
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Roasted Chile Rellenos
|$14.00
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
EL CAMINO
607 N 35th St, Seattle
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$18.50
Our famous chile relleno wrapped up into a burrito! Battered & fried poblano chile stuffed with queso fresco & asadero cheeses wrapped with salsa fresca, refried beans and Spanish rice with a side of spicy chile de arbol sauce (ahogada) and sour cream.
Fonda La Catrina
5905 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Chile Relleno Plate
|$18.00
Cheese filled poblano chile topped with salsa roja, cream and cheese. Served with rice and pinto beans
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|CHILE RELLENO
|$16.00
Whole poblano pepper stuffed with queso fresco and egg battered topped with salsa of poblano pepper and tomato served with black beans, spanish rice and hand made tortillas.
|Side Chile Relleno
|$10.00
Cactus Restaurant
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Poblano Chile Relleno
|$17.50
Fried poblano chile, jack cheese, Laura Chenel’s Sonoma
Goat Cheese, mole rojo, black bean purée, Spanish rice,
jalapeño jam.
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Original Chile Rellenos
|$16.99
battered and fried poblano chiles stuffed with cheese topped with crema Mexicana, cilantro and Relleno sauce
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Classic Chile Relleno
|$17.50
Tecate beer battered & pan fried, stuffed with mexican cheeses & topped with tampiquena red sauce. Served with rice & beans
