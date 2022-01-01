Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve chile relleno

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Chile Rellenos$14.00
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Matador

4546 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Chile Rellenos$14.00
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
EL CAMINO

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno Burrito$18.50
Our famous chile relleno wrapped up into a burrito! Battered & fried poblano chile stuffed with queso fresco & asadero cheeses wrapped with salsa fresca, refried beans and Spanish rice with a side of spicy chile de arbol sauce (ahogada) and sour cream.
Fonda La Catrina

5905 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno Plate$18.00
Cheese filled poblano chile topped with salsa roja, cream and cheese. Served with rice and pinto beans
Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHILE RELLENO$16.00
Whole poblano pepper stuffed with queso fresco and egg battered topped with salsa of poblano pepper and tomato served with black beans, spanish rice and hand made tortillas.
Side Chile Relleno$10.00
Cactus Restaurant

2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Poblano Chile Relleno$17.50
Fried poblano chile, jack cheese, Laura Chenel’s Sonoma
Goat Cheese, mole rojo, black bean purée, Spanish rice,
jalapeño jam.
SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Original Chile Rellenos$16.99
battered and fried poblano chiles stuffed with cheese topped with crema Mexicana, cilantro and Relleno sauce
Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Chile Relleno$17.50
Tecate beer battered & pan fried, stuffed with mexican cheeses & topped with tampiquena red sauce. Served with rice & beans
Cactus Restaurant

350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Poblano Chile Relleno$17.50
Fried poblano chile, jack cheese, Laura Chenel’s Sonoma
Goat Cheese, mole rojo, black bean purée, Spanish rice,
jalapeño jam.
Cactus Restaurant

4220 East Madison, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Poblano Chile Relleno$17.50
Fried poblano chile, jack cheese, Laura Chenel’s Sonoma
Goat Cheese, mole rojo, black bean purée, Spanish rice,
jalapeño jam.
Jackalope Tex-Mex

4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chile Relleno$16.00
Cheese stuffed poblano pepper, battered and fried, salsa ranchera
served with refried beans and Spanish rice
